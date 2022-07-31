Eriksen is more than a squad player… FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED as Man United lost 1-0 to Atletico

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the pre-season when Joao Felix’s late attack gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win in Oslo.

It was a fiery encounter and friendly game, with United midfielder Fred being sent off in the closing stages for a second bookable attack, shortly after Felix’s relentless attack broke the deadlock.

New United boss Erik ten Hag selected a team likely to start against Brighton next Sunday for the meeting as they underwent their final preparations.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN IS MORE THAN A SQUAD PLAYER

Christian Eriksen is destined to be much more than a team player at Manchester United, witness his debut in the defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Ullevaal Stadium.

Danny Murphy made that prediction when United confirmed earlier this month that Eriksen would join them as a free agent. The Dane may have cost nothing, but that in no way reflects his net worth.

United have long admired the Dane and didn’t hesitate to take a step this summer after his impressive spell at Brentford in the second half of last season proved he has made a full recovery from his European Championship cardiac arrest a year ago.

Eriksen replaced Anthony Martial in the second half in Oslo and immediately created an opportunity with a brilliant diagonal pass that just missed Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.

He then swung into a corner that gave Harry Maguire a golden opportunity in front of goal, but the United captain’s header went wide.

Whether Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes can play in the same team – especially if United also sign Frenkie De Jong – remains to be seen, but he can clearly still be a force at the highest level.

BODYNESS

United’s lack of physicality was lamented a number of times last season by interim boss Ralf Rangnick, but Erik ten Hag has been working on the fitness of his players this summer and the new manager seems to have added some steel too.

No one can condone Fred’s stamp on Alvaro Morata, which led to his dismissal for a second booking in the 90th minute, but typically Atletico had handed out enough punishment themselves in what was intended to be a friendly. Anthony Elanga, Martial and Maguire all required treatment at different stages of the game.

Scott McTominay also didn’t hold back as he charged into goalkeeper Jan Oblak before half time, causing a 20-man melee and earning a booking for both men. It’s high time United added a little bite to their game, and if it can be channeled properly Ten Hag won’t be too unhappy.

FAILED TO SCORE

After scoring 13 goals in four games on tour, this was a reality check for United as they failed to score for the first time under Ten Hag.

The Dutchman will not have been carried away by the victories over Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace. A strong Aston Villa was a step forward as United were held to a 2-2 draw in Perth and Atletico were on another level again.

Ten Hag knows his team needs to be clinical against top opponents such as Diego Simeone’s side, and United fell short in Oslo, where Martial, Rashford and Maguire were all guilty of misses.

It proved costly as Simeone made big changes on the hour, sending the likes of Antione Griezmann, Saul Niguez and Joao Felix sacked the winner in the 87th minute.

United can point to the fact that Jadon Sancho – one of their top performers in pre-season – went missing after falling ill overnight at the team hotel, but Ten Hag knows they need to be more clinical.

LEFT BACK COMPETITION

Left-back threatens to be a fascinating battle between Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw this season.

With Alex Telles and Brandon Williams in the pecking order now, Malacia will be Shaw’s main competition.

Feyenoord’s new £14.6m deal started in Oslo in what is intended to be Ten Hag’s first-choice team, with the likely exception of Sancho for Elanga on the right.

Malacia played well again and had a hand in United’s first chance in the second minute when he ran out of trouble close to his own penalty area and passed the ball to Fernandes, who sent Rashford off to the left to test Oblak on his near post.

It is unclear whether Shaw missed the game through injury, or whether he will play for the second series against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday. But it is already clear that the England international has a fight in the hands of his Dutch counterpart.

DIOGO DALOT, A SUCCESS STORY

Diogo Dalot was one of the success stories of United’s pre-season preparation, establishing himself for Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the club’s first-choice right-back.

The Portuguese defender has done a great job and got an assist for Martial against Crystal Palace in Melbourne.

However, Dalot needs to improve on his defensive work and that again proved to be to be desired when Joao Felix sacked the Atletico winner in Oslo.

He was too far from the Brazilian who cleverly used his opponent to cover up a shot into the near post, leaving David de Gea with no chance.

United know how dangerous Joao Felix can be after scoring against them in February when Simeone’s side knocked them out of the Champions League.

But they will also face many world-class attackers in the Premier League this season, and Dalot must remember that defending is his first task.