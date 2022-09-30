Erika Jayne’s pricey pieces fetch nearly $500K at an auction to pay down enormous $101M debt

Erika Jayne’s luxurious lifestyle was sold piece by piece at a recent auction designed to raise money to pay off her estranged husband’s huge debt.

John Moran Auctioneers held an online duel and an in-person auction of the couple’s past life pieces on Sept. 21, raising approximately $500K, according to the paper. TMZ on Friday.

Tom Girardi, from whom Erika is currently divorcing, has an estimated debt of more than $100 million and is bankrupt. The former attorney is also in the midst of several other legal battles over allegedly stealing millions of dollars from his clients.

Erika Jayne’s champagne taste has been flaunted during her seasons on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Many items from her Pasadena mansion were placed on the auction block, and 253 pieces were sold for a total of $493,641 according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that the tallest ticket pieces are “a bronze sculpture by J. Seward Johnson Jr.” ($13,750), a black lacquered mythological oil painting cabinet ($11,875), a black lacquered Chinoiserie-style console table with gilt highlights ($10,000), and two Michael Taylor ‘Montecito’ outdoor garden armchairs ($7,150).’

In addition, a 1993 Spaulding NBA Finals Ball signed by Michael Jordan sold for $4,688.

The money raised at the auction will go towards paying the dozens of debtors to whom Girardi owes money.

Late last week, the 51-year-old Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was removed as a defendant from a lawsuit originally filed against her and her estranged husband Tom Girardi, 83, according to Southern California. City news service.

The pair were charged over attorney fees that Girardi’s law firm had failed to pay to a team of attorneys working with the law firm on a case.

Los Angeles Supreme Court Justice Richard L. Fruin had previously ruled that Jayne should be removed as a defendant in late August, but on Friday he signed a ruling confirming that ruling.

He determined in the course of the lawsuit that the reality star had no “factual knowledge” of the alleged misdeeds of Giradi’s firm.

The day before the judge signed his warrant to dismiss Jayne, the plaintiffs also dropped complaints against her company EJ Global LLC.

The case was originally brought by attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn and their law firms.

They claim that Girardi and his law firm Girardi & Keese owe them attorneys’ fees from partnerships.

Sheldon and Finn teamed up with Girardi & Keese in 2008 and 2009 on personal injury lawsuits alleging that the plaintiffs had been exposed to hazardous chemicals from cement plants.

Sheldon, Finn and Girardi & Keese reportedly had written agreements with the plaintiffs that their offices would share attorneys’ fees.

After the original lawsuit was settled for $31 million, Sheldon and Finn argue that Girardi & Keese never gave them their share of attorneys’ fees.

The attorneys took Girardi and Jayne to court in December 2020 for $900,000 in damages, as well as punitive damages.

A sticking point for Jayne’s attorneys, however, was whether the alleged agreement to split the fees was in writing, or whether it was just a verbal agreement. They claimed that Sheldon and Finn’s lawsuit does not clarify the nature of the agreement.

In court records, Jayne’s lawyers defended her, noting that she is not a lawyer and so they claimed not to have worked with her ex on the case.

They also claimed she knew nothing about the original case, adding that her career in music and reality television would have given her no knowledge or experience of the subject.

“I was totally unaware of, did not participate in, and rendered no assistance whatsoever in connection with any conduct or plan by anyone – including Girardi & Keese and Tom Girardi – for the purpose or purpose of causing harm to Plaintiffs or deprive plaintiffs of money that plaintiffs claimed owed to them,” Jayne said in a sworn statement in a resignation request.

Jayne has repeatedly defended herself, denying knowledge of Girardi’s possible wrongdoing.

She has been involved in significant lawsuits regarding claims that Girardi allegedly engineered to: bilk the families of the victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia from millions of dollars owed to them.

Another lawsuit against Erika previously alleged that her company EJ Global was “established for the purpose of funneling money from” [Tom Girardi’s law firm] Girardi Keese in favor of Erika.’

The singer had to return some of the expensive gifts her estranged husband gave her to help compensate the victims of the crash.

However, she has continued to defend herself, claiming not to have been involved or aware of her then-husband’s alleged misdeeds.