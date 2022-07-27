Erika Jayne shoves male trainer during kickboxing class… after she served $50M racketeering suit

Controversial reality TV star Erika Jayne won’t let her workout routine slip away.

On Wednesday, the 51-year-old Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was seen taking on her male trainer during a kickboxing class at Foxy & Fierce Kickboxing Bootcamp in Los Angeles, where she kicked, pushed and kneeled the man as she bruised her bare hair. legs.

This comes after the blonde beauty was handed a $50 million extortion suit at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday when she returned from a Hawaiian vacation with Bravo castmates Lisa Rinna, 59, and Diana Jenkins, 49.

Getting Her Exercise: Controversial Reality TV Star Erika Jayne Won’t Let Her Exercise Routine Slip Away

Ouch, That Must Hurt: On Wednesday, the 51-year-old Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was seen arguing with her male trainer during a kickboxing class in Los Angeles

In the new images, Erika has pulled her white blonde hair back and in a bun with a bright pink headband on it. She wore little to no makeup.

The star wore a black shirt representing the Billionaire Boys Club with dark gray camouflaged shorts showing off her pale and tight legs.

She also had no shoes on, which is mandatory for a kickboxing class. But she was wearing white boxing gloves.

The star went to town in the studio with hardwood floors and white walls.

Watch out! The beauty was seen kicking, pushing and kneeling the man while showing bruises on her bare legs

Focused: In the new images, Erika has her white blonde hair pulled back and in a topknot with a bright pink headband on

Jayne seemed to lose her aggression as she didn’t hold back with the trainer who had long hair and wore all black clothes and a white padded shield on his chest.

At one point, she seemed to laugh to make it clear that she was enjoying the sweat session.

The two were also seen on the street as they approached the training studio. At the time, Jayne was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with sneakers while holding a water bottle and a red bag that read As Seen On TV.

Jayne appears to be in an unfortunate position after being served with the suit.

The Bravo Staple got the papers from a woman when she left the travel center in Southern California, Page six reported.

The Atlanta-born reality star had donned a white tracksuit along with a Gucci duffel bag and a face mask on the day of travel when she was approached by a trial server.

No Paint: She wore little to no makeup when she turned red and worked up a sweat

Take that! The star wore a black shirt representing the Billionaire Boys Club with dark gray camouflaged shorts showing off her pale and tight legs. And she was wearing white boxing gloves. The star went to town in the studio with hardwood floors and white walls

In a clip published by the outlet, the lawsuit server told Jayne, “I just wanted to give you these documents…this is a subpoena and complaint to serve you.”

Jayne, in the charges filed by Edelson PC, is charged with racketeering, conspiracy and illegal business practices under nine charges, in connection with her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s ongoing legal troubles with his company Girardi Keese.

In the legal documents, Girardi and Jayne are accused of embezzling “money for client settlements in order to project an image of wealth and support a lifestyle made for reality TV.”

She left the stilettos at home: she also had no shoes on, which is mandatory for a kickboxing class

Edelson PC said the EJ Global company Jayne ran was “created for the purpose of funneling money from Girardi Keese for her benefit.”

Jayne was aware of Girardi’s embezzlement scheme for settlement funds earmarked for victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which killed all 189 people on board, Edelson PC said in the lawsuit.

In court documents, Edelson PC said Jayne was a “frontwoman” for Girardi Keese, and “sold the world” the idea that it was “successful.”

Jayne was named in an earlier extortion case filed in April in which attorney Jay Edelson told us in an email that the outlet was “more limited in terms of who we sued, what we sued, and the legal theories we pursue.”

Bye! The two were also seen on the street as they approached the training studio

Her Attire: At this point, Jayne was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with sneakers while holding a water bottle and a red bag that read As Seen On TV

The lawsuit that Jayne received Friday is aimed at “prosecuting the claims of the clients (the widows and orphans)” involved in the crash settlement, Edelson said.

Edelson said he is confident his firm can “prove to a jury that the Girardi firm was and has been a criminal enterprise for a long time.”

Jayne has spoken out about her legal troubles on the hit reality show, denying all allegations of wrongdoing and saying she felt “terrible” about the turn of events.

She said last fall during the season 11 reunion episode, “This isn’t who I am and I hope this isn’t who he is,” referring to Girardi, 83, of whom she said: “I hope he hasn’t done what is claimed here.’

On an episode of the Bravo series earlier this month, Jayne went into detail about her marital status with Girardi, from whom she filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

Jayne said it was not wise to “divorce” from Girardi now with the ongoing lawsuits and financial difficulties, noting that “so many legal issues are going on.”

Pictured: The moment Erika Jayne faces a $50 million extortion suit at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday as she returns from a vacation in Hawaii

The firm of Edelson PC said the law firm run by Tom Girardi, 83, was “a criminal enterprise.” He was caught in LA in 2018

She said, “It’s ironic, but if I were divorced from Tom, I’d have to pay him alimony… I’ll stay married, thanks.”

Girardi has lived in a nursing home after he was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. His license to practice law was revoked in March 2021 and in July of that year he was placed under guardianship by his brother Robert.

Jayne said on the show that her “life has moved on and everything is divorced,” as she is “legally divorced,” adding: “It’s a weird time and I’m really ready for it to be over.”