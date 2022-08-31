Erika Jayne scores MAJOR win in $5M fraud lawsuit as court finds no evidence of ‘wrongdoing’

<!–

Erika “Jayne” Girardi, the star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, took a major win on Monday in the $5 million fraud lawsuit brought by two ex-colleagues — Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn — of her estranged second. husband Thomas Girardi.

Erika’s attorney Evan C. Borges said: Page six on Wednesday, LA judge Richard Fruin ruled there was no evidence that the 51-year-old reality star had “actual knowledge” of “misconduct” by the 83-year-old disbarred attorney.

Therefore, Jayne (née Chahoy) was unable to “help and urge” him in allegedly embezzling the $2 million settlement intended for the families of the victims of the fatal 2018 Lion Air plane crash.

‘Listen, they did the whole book at Girardi & Keese. They were in charge of all the ledgers… I didn’t make the invoices,” the Atlanta-born socialite said in her statement.

“I just thought it would all be sorted out. I didn’t really ask. It’s not like I brought in millions of dollars… I didn’t know what they were doing down there.”

The judge ruled that the evidence of Erika’s “lavish and extravagant” lifestyle “financed by the spouses’ community” is not proof of “actual knowledge” of a breach of fiduciary duty, as lawyers “do not owe any fiduciary duties to their co-counsel .’

Erika – with 3.7 million followers on social media – took to Instagram triumphantly to declare: ‘Thank you to my friends who have stood by me. All I asked was time and understanding’

Erika – with 3.7 million followers on social media – triumphantly took to Instagram declaring: ‘Thank you to my friends who have stood by me. All I asked was time and understanding.’

Jayne received supportive emoji comments from designers Marc Jacobs and Alexander Wang, as well as Meghan McCain, Bianca Del Rio and Gigi Gorgeous.

The news of the Pretty Mess Hair founder’s lawsuit came the same day the… Los Angeles Times reported that Thomas had transferred $300K in abused money to his mistress – Judge Tricia A. Bigelow – to pay for her beach apartment in Santa Monica in 2015.

This was news to Erika, who wrote on Instagram, “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping and plastic surgery, but this really confused me’

Bad romance: Jayne filed a petition to end her 21-year marriage to Girardi – who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease – in 2020 amid charges of cheating, and he lives in an assisted living facility under the tutelage of his younger brother Robert

Catch more of the former gay club siren – who joined the franchise in season six – on the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which airs Wednesday on Bravo.