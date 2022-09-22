Erika Jayne scores legal victory as she is dismissed from a lawsuit over unpaid attorneys’ fees

Erika Jayne was in high spirits on Wednesday after it was announced that she had been fired from a lawsuit.

Late last week, the 51-year-old Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was removed as a defendant from a lawsuit originally filed against her and her estranged husband Tom Girardi, 83, according to Southern California. City news service.

The pair were charged over attorney fees that Girardi’s law firm had failed to pay to a team of attorneys working with the law firm on a case.

Los Angeles Supreme Court Justice Richard L. Fruin had previously ruled that Jayne should be removed as a defendant in late August, but on Friday he signed a ruling confirming that ruling.

He determined in the course of the lawsuit that the reality star had no “factual knowledge” of the alleged misdeeds of Giradi’s firm.

The day before the judge signed his warrant to dismiss Jayne, the plaintiffs also dropped complaints against her company EJ Global LLC

On Instagram on Wednesday, she posted a screenshot of the Los Angeles Magazine article about the dismissal, captioning: “Another [celebrating emoji].’

The case was originally brought by attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn and their law firms.

They claim that Girardi and his law firm Girardi & Keese owe them attorneys’ fees from partnerships.

Sheldon and Finn teamed up with Girardi & Keese in 2008 and 2009 on personal injury lawsuits alleging that the plaintiffs had been exposed to hazardous chemicals from cement plants.

Sheldon, Finn and Girardi & Keese reportedly had written agreements with the plaintiffs that their offices would share attorneys’ fees.

After the original lawsuit was settled for $31 million, Sheldon and Finn argue that Girardi & Keese never gave them their share of attorneys’ fees.

The attorneys took Girardi and Jayne to court in December 2020 for $900,000 in damages, as well as punitive damages.

A sticking point for Jayne’s attorneys, however, was whether the alleged agreement to split the fees was in writing, or whether it was just a verbal agreement. They claimed that Sheldon and Finn’s lawsuit does not clarify the nature of the agreement.

In court records, Jayne’s lawyers defended her, noting that she is not a lawyer and so they claimed not to have worked with her ex on the case.

They also claimed she knew nothing about the original case, adding that her career in music and reality television would have given her no knowledge or experience of the subject.

“I was totally unaware of, did not participate in, and rendered no assistance whatsoever in connection with any conduct or plan by anyone – including Girardi & Keese and Tom Girardi – for the purpose or purpose of causing harm to Plaintiffs or deprive plaintiffs of money that plaintiffs claimed owed to them,” Jayne said in a sworn statement in a resignation request.

Jayne has repeatedly defended herself, denying knowledge of Girardi’s possible wrongdoing.

She has been involved in significant lawsuits related to claims that Girardi allegedly engineered to: bilk the families of the victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia from millions of dollars owed to them.

Another lawsuit against Erika previously alleged that her company EJ Global was “established for the purpose of funneling money from” [Tom Girardi’s law firm] Girardi Keese in favor of Erika.’

The singer had to return some of the expensive gifts her estranged husband had given her to help compensate the victims of the crash.

However, she has continued to defend herself, claiming not to have been involved and unaware of her then-husband’s alleged misdeeds.