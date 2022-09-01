Erika Jayne says she feels ‘vindicated’ after major legal win in estranged husband’s fraud case

Erika Jayne declared on Wednesday that it was “a good day” after a court decision stated that the reality star had “no knowledge” of alleged financial crimes committed by her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

While shopping for flowers and fresh fruit at a Los Angeles farmers’ market, the 51-year-old reality star told DailyMail.com exclusively: “It’s a good day.”

Erika was asked if she felt justified by the court’s ruling and she replied, “Yes, I do.”

When asked to address her opponents, Erika replied, “All I asked was a little time and understanding. And today is a good day.’

Erika kept it casual while shopping at the Larchmont Farmers Market in the afternoon.

She wore a black T-shirt with a pink butterfly print along with black leggings and matching black sneakers.

Erika had her blond hair in a high ponytail and wore cat-eye sunglasses.

Los Angeles judge Richard Fruin recently found there was no evidence that Erika participated in “any wrongdoing,” her attorney, Evan C. Borges, confirmed to Page six.

Erika had been charged as part of a $5 million fraud case for “assisting and inciting” disgraced attorney Tom, 81, in his alleged misappropriation of settlement funds intended for his clients.

The lawsuit was filed by Tom’s former colleagues, attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn, and their attorney Ronald Richards said they plan to appeal the ruling.

The judge ruled in his ruling that Erika Sheldon and Finn were not owed any fiduciary duty, namely the obligation that one party has to act in the interest of another party.

The court finds that there is no verifiable question of material fact whether Ms Girardi has ‘factual knowledge’ of Plaintiffs’ allegations of the existence of a fiduciary duty between Plaintiffs and [Girardi and Girardi & Keese]’, the statement said.

“The Court therefore allocates summary judgment in favor of the Defendant Erika Girardi,” it added.

Erika shared the Page Six story on Instagram on Wednesday for her about 2.5 million followers.

“Thank you to my friends who have stood by me. All I asked was time and understanding,” she wrote in the caption.

She also made a headline in the Los Angeles Times about Tom’s affair with mistress Tricia A. Bigelow and his settlement of $300,000 to the former judge when she bought an oceanfront condominium in Santa Monica, California.

The LA Times reported that the funds had been transferred from Tom’s trust account with settlement money intended for cancer victims and others who sued cement manufacturers in Riverside Superior Court in 2008.

‘Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping and plastic surgery, but this really confused me,” Erika wrote in the caption.

Erika can be seen in season 12 of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, currently airing Wednesdays on Bravo.

