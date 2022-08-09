Erika Jayne goes makeup-free taking dog to fancy Beverly Grove groomers

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was seen taking her dog TIago to a posh groomer weeks after she was beaten in a $50 million racketeering case.

Known for her glamorous looks, the 51-year-old seemed unusually makeup-free in a sweat while out with her Dutch Shepherd.

She took Tiago this week to Posh Pet Care, a retail store and groomer in the Beverly Grove area of ​​West Hollywood.

Rip Off?: Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was seen taking her dog TIago to a posh groomer weeks after she was beaten in a $50 million racketeering case

Her outing comes less than three weeks after she was slammed with a $50 million extortion suit over her financial scandals.

Jayne received legal papers from a lawsuit server at Los Angeles International Airport on July 22, returning from a vacation in Hawaii.

Jayne, in the charges filed by Edelson PC, is charged with racketeering, conspiracy and illegal business practices under nine charges, in connection with her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s ongoing legal troubles with his company Girardi Keese.

In the legal documents, Girardi and Jayne are accused of embezzling “money for client settlements in order to project an image of wealth and support a lifestyle made for reality TV.”

They’re leaving: The 51-year-old, who is known for her glamorous looks, seemed unusually makeup-free in a sweat while out with her Dutch Shepherd

Swank: She brought Tiago to Posh Pet Care, a retail store and groomer in the Beverly Grove area of ​​West Hollywood this week

Edelson PC said the EJ Global company Jayne ran was “created for the purpose of funneling money from Girardi Keese for her benefit.”

Jayne was aware of Girardi’s embezzlement scheme for settlement funds earmarked for victims of the 2018 Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which killed all 189 people on board, Edelson PC said in the lawsuit.

In court documents, Edelson PC said Jayne was a “frontwoman” for Girardi Keese, and “sold the world” the idea that it was “successful.”

By the way: Her outing comes less than three weeks after she was slammed with a $50 million extortion suit over her financial scandals

Jayne was named in a previous racketeering case filed in April that attorney Jay Edelson told: Page six in one email was “more limited in terms of who we sued, what we sued and the legal theories we pursue.”

The lawsuit that Jayne has served is aimed at “prosecuting the claims of the clients (the widows and orphans)” involved in the crash settlement, Edelson said.

Edelson said he is confident his firm can “prove to a jury that the Girardi firm was and has been a criminal enterprise for a long time.”

Jayne has spoken out about her legal troubles on the hit reality show, denying all allegations of wrongdoing and saying she felt “terrible” about the turn of events.

The firm of Edelson PC said the law firm run by Tom Girardi, 83, was “a criminal enterprise.” He was caught in LA in 2018

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. The former couple was featured on RHOBH

She said last fall during the season 11 reunion episode, “This isn’t who I am and I hope this isn’t who he is,” referring to Girardi, 83, of whom she said: “I hope he hasn’t done what is claimed here.’

On an episode of the Bravo series earlier this month, Jayne went into detail about her marital status with Girardi, from whom she filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

Jayne said it was not wise to “divorce” from Girardi now with the ongoing lawsuits and financial difficulties, noting that “so many legal issues are going on.”

She said, “It’s ironic, but if I were divorced from Tom, I’d have to pay him alimony… I’ll stay married, thanks.”

Girardi has lived in a nursing home after he was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. His license to practice law was revoked in March 2021 and in July of that year he was placed under guardianship by his brother Robert.

Jayne said on the show that her “life has moved on and everything is divorced,” as she is “legally divorced,” adding: “It’s a weird time and I’m really ready for it to be over.”