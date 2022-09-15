Erika Jayne fires back at Jennifer Lawrence after actress called her ‘evil’ and in need of publicist

Erika Jayne shot back at Jennifer Lawrence on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live after the actress labeled her “bad” and needed a “publicist.”

The 51-year-old reality star was asked early on by host Andy Cohen, 54, during a remote appearance on the Bravo talk show, about the comments “huge Housewives fan” Jennifer, 32, made about her over the weekend.

“Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they’re at their lowest point and seeing something on television in real time,” Erika said, getting ready and wearing a silky green blouse.

“But any time she would like to come over and mix it up with us, I’m sure we can expose the ugly parts of her personality too,” she added.

Andy was stunned by her reaction, along with Michael Rapaport, 52, who also appeared remotely as a guest.

“And look, she doesn’t even flinch after she says it,” Andy said as Erika stared straight into the camera.

Jennifer is a vocal fan of the Housewives franchise and was asked about the current season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills while promoting her new movie Causeway at the Toronto International Film Festival, according to an article by Variety on Sunday.

“My biggest problem with this season is that it was just boring and I think Erika is bad,” Jennifer said in Variety Studio at TIFF.

“I would go so far as to say she needs a publicist ASAP,” she added.

Erika is embroiled in the embezzlement scandal involving her estranged husband Tom Girardi, 83, who has been accused of embezzling settlement funds owed to his clients.

The formerly prominent Los Angeles attorney was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in March 2021 and placed in receivership.

Erika has clashed with several of her castmates on recent episodes of RHOBH who questioned her tough stance over $1.3 million earrings that attorney Tom donated to her 15 years ago with money allegedly owed to his clients.

Michael on the Bravo talk show asked Erika if she was wearing the earrings “right now” after being seen on Wednesday’s episode wearing accessories with them on a group trip to Aspen, Colorado.

‘No. The earrings were turned upside down. You know, I was asked to hand them over and I obeyed, as I’ve complied with everything from the start and they’re in a third party and the trustee has them,” Erika said.

Andy previously noted that he saw Erika on Friday when they were filming the “pretty dramatic” reunion for season 12 of RHOBH and asked what she thought at the end of the show.

“It was a lot. I mean, it was really hard and it was hard to envision some family dynamics for us. I don’t know what you thought of it, but you know it was tough,” Erika said apparently referring to Kyle Richards, 53, and her sister Kathy Hilton, 63.

‘It was heavy. I’ll say this, none of us took a cast photo and none of us hugged as we walked away,” Erika said.

“That was a first,” Andy said.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday on Bravo.