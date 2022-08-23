Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s valuables including vintage Steinway on court-ordered auction

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi give up a breathtaking collection of their luxurious possessions in a court auction.

The estranged couple faces a series of legal issues over allegations that Girardi, 83, a disbarred attorney, embezzled millions in settlement money from his clients and that Jayne, 52, colluded in his crime to fund her top-tier lifestyle.

Last month, a federal bankruptcy judge allowed Girardi’s estate to hire an auctioneer to sell a wave of his valuables, with the proceeds going to his creditors, according to Bloomberg’s Law.

Now a staggering number of valuables from their former marital home are up for sale, including a 1997 Steinway piano celebrating the 200th anniversary. TMZ reports can be worth between $40,000 and $60,000.

Paintings by the likes of mid-century David Hockney, as well as bronze sculptures by the late Glenna Goodacre, will also land on the block.

Girardi bought the spread in 1980 and married Jayne two decades later, after which the property became their matrimonial home until it went on sale last year.

The house found a buyer this summer after a series of humiliating price cuts that caused its value to plummet from $13 million to less than $8 million. estate agent reported.

Girardi himself has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and was placed under receivership last year.

Among the items up for auction is an English translation in the first edition of Niccolo Machiavelli’s seminal 16th-century book The Prince.

Famous for his ruthlessness and cynicism, Machiavelli’s political guide helped popularize the axiom that the ends justify the means.

The English translation, which first appeared on the scene in 1675, is expected to fetch somewhere between $1,500 and $2,000.

A number of other Italian items will be on sale, including giltwood carved mirrors from the late 18th to early 19th centuries valued at $3,000 to $5,000.

Meanwhile, a covered centerpiece topped with an elaborate deer statue, also of Italian origin, is estimated to fetch $5,000 to $7,000.

The 1977 painting Etching Is The Subject by British art titan David Hockney could fetch $3,000 to $5,000.

American sculptor Glenna Goodacre’s 2000 work Crossing The Prairie can fetch as much as $30,000 to $40,000.

The September auction takes place nearly two months after Jayne was handed a $50 million extortion suit while arriving at LAX from a vacation in Hawaii.

The lawsuit alleges that she and Girardi “misappropriated settlement money from clients to project an image of wealth and support a lifestyle made for reality TV.”

Court documents portray Jayne as the “front woman” for Girardi’s law firm Girardi Keese, and “sell the world” an image of the outfit as a “successful” venture.

Girardi, who has been suspended and now lives in a nursing home, is accused of embezzling millions in settlement money from the families of the victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash, which killed all 189 people on board.

Jayne has firmly denied knowing anything about Girardi’s alleged financial improprieties, stating in The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills: “This is not who I am and I hope this is not who he is.”

She has also brushed aside widespread suspicion that her decision to file for divorce in November 2020 was a “sham” to protect her and Girardi’s assets.

At the beginning of this year, Jayne was asked by a trustee to part with a pair of $750,000 diamond earrings that Girardi is accused of buying her with embezzled money from customers.

In court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Jayne agreed to “provide the earrings to a third party to be held in confidence” while the claim was investigated.