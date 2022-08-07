Erik ten Hag warns Cristiano Ronaldo ‘will take time’ after being left out of Man United clash

Erik ten Hag has insisted it ‘will take time’ for Cristiano Ronaldo to be ready to start after leaving the rowdy attacker on the bench for Manchester United’s Premier League opener.

The Red Devils host Brighton in the first competitive game from new manager Ten Hag on Sunday afternoon, and the former Ajax boss has already made the big decision to leave their star player out, who has admitted he wants to leave.

United icon Pundit Roy Keane called it an “easy decision,” along with fellow pundits Micah Richards and Karen Carney.

Ten Hag said: ‘He works very hard and it will take time. We have to see, I can’t see because it depends on how fast he progresses. We will do everything and he will do everything.

“As a striker it could be Bruno, but I think Christian Eriksen will be the most advanced. We brought in Eriksen and Martinez to strengthen the team. I want to see a team performance… It’s a tough opponent, they can play different systems.’

Keane said, “I think it’s a pretty simple conversation. He’s only had 45 minutes of pre-season. I think he probably thinks we have a good chance of beating Brighton.

“From a football point of view, it’s a straightforward decision. He needs more minutes.’

Former Manchester City and England defender Richards added: “I think it’s the right decision. It’s Ronaldo, they have to make a decision – either they have to integrate him into the squad.

“If a player doesn’t respect the manager, you can rebuild that. But this is Ronaldo we are talking about.’

Christian Eriksen – mostly used in midfield – starts up front for United against Graham Potter’s side, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho behind him and Lisandro Martinez making his league debut as a centre-back.

And former England women’s star Carney continued: ‘Maybe if you started him and he’s only played 45 minutes, what precedent does that set for the rest of the team? He’s not ready.’