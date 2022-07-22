Erik ten Hag tells Man United’s board it’s VITAL they sign new forward before transfer window shuts

Erik ten Hag says it is vital that Manchester United sign another striker before the transfer window closes if they take up the challenge this season.

Ten Hag has been linked with a raid on his former club Ajax for winger Antony, and it is clear that one of the Brazilian’s representatives, Junior Pedroso, was in Manchester on Thursday for talks.

Asked about the importance of attracting another striker, Ten Hag said: “I think it is vital if you want to achieve success, the season is very long.

Erik ten Hag has sent a message to Manchester United’s board saying it is essential to sign a striker

Obviously Anthony’s (judge) representatives have been in Manchester to talk

‘That is a reason, but also the number of matches. You need more options in attack. But we still have time to fill that in.

“We have signed (Christian) Eriksen for the midfield and we are very happy with that. I am very happy with the performance of the midfield and the attack at the moment.

“But I also know a lot of games this season, World Cup, so we need more options.

United relies on Anthony Martial, who impressed during the preparation under Ten Hag

Martial fits well with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford

“We have a good team, we need a good team to get the right results at the end of the season.”

United rely on Anthony Martial on tour in the continued absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood. They have scored 11 goals in victories over Liverpool, Melbourne and Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag praised Fred’s contribution, who contributed to the 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok with a sensational chip.

Cristiano Ronaldo has still failed to report to pre-season preparation after petitioning to leave the club this summer and receiving compassionate leave

“Right now he plays the role of connector, defensive to offensive,” added the United boss.

“He plays the part very well. I am satisfied with his performance, with his improvement.

“I think he can do even better. I will support him in that. He also brings energy to the team through his attitude.’

United are hoping to have a key striker they already have in Ronaldo against Brighton in just over two weeks before the new season kicks off.

Ten Hag hopes to bring in a new attacker before the market closes on September 1

Ronaldo has still failed to report to pre-season preparation after asking to leave Old Trafford and being given compassionate leave due to a family issue.

“It’s the same as last week,” Ten Hag said when asked about the situation with Ronaldo.

‘Naturally. But worried might not be the right word. I’m focusing on the players out there, they’re doing really well, they’re in good shape.

‘I prefer to focus on that and develop it. I can’t wait for him to come in, then we’ll integrate him.’

Ronaldo has taken shape for the new season and Ten Hag hopes to have the Portuguese superstar back for their opening game against Brighton on August 7

For now, it is Martial who takes the lead, despite his struggles at the club in recent seasons, including last season on loan at Sevilla.

He has already been told he will stay after impressing on the club tour of Thailand and Australia.

The 26-year-old has so far maintained good relationships with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in the pre-season games.

Manchester United have until September 1 when the transfer window closes to bring in an additional striker, which would boost their chances of success under Ten Hag this season.

United face another Premier League team on Saturday in a pre-season friendly in the form of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.