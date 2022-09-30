WhatsNew2Day
Erik ten Hag sticks up for Harry Maguire, who is back at Man United with an injury from England duty

Erik ten Hag stands up for haunted Harry Maguire, who is back at Manchester United with an England injury after players and coaches said captaincy ‘we believe in you’ despite recent troubles

  • Erik ten Hag says everyone at Man United ‘believes in’ Harry Maguire’s abilities
  • The United captain has been struggling with his form lately for both club and country
  • Ten Hag maintains that the 29-year-old still has ‘a lot of potential’ in his career

Erik ten Hag says Harry Maguire has the full support of everyone at Manchester United as the beleaguered defender continues to struggle for form and fitness.

Ten Hag confirmed that Maguire will miss Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad due to the thigh injury he sustained during his international service. The 29-year-old was blamed for two of the three goals England allowed in the 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley as he hit a new low.

But Ten Hag says he has spoken to his captain to offer support, and says Maguire also has the support of all his teammates.

“He has a lot of potential and it’s about him,” said Ten Hag. “The players in the locker room, the coaches and the manager, we believe in him and I told him so. I’m sure he can and turn it around.

“First of all I have to coach and support him, of course, but I support him because I believe in him.

“During the period that I worked with him in preparation, he was very good in training and competitions. I see the qualities. Even when he wasn’t on the team, he trained really well.

‘The quality is there. You see his career, his caps playing for England at Leicester and Mann United, he performed very well.”

The England central defender has not started a Premier League game since their 4-0 defeat against Brentford, after which ten Hag made a number of changes to his starting line-up.

His most recent cameo on the pitch came in England’s Nations League meeting with Germany last Monday.

Maguire was given a penalty before losing the ball in the run-up to Germany’s second goal in the 3-3 draw, seriously jeopardizing his place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup line-up.

