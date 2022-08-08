Erik ten Hag spotted out for dinner after losing first Man United match

Erik ten Hag refused to hide after seeing his side slide to a disappointing defeat in their opening game of the season against Brighton when he went out for dinner on Sunday night.

After a promising preseason, there was optimism at Old Trafford that ten Hag could change United’s fortunes this season after their disastrous 2021-22 season.

However, the team got off to the worst possible start when they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton thanks to a first half from Pascal Gross.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag was pictured on Sunday evening coming out of a restaurant

Ten Hag was joined by family and friends in the restaurant in Cheshire

Ten Hag stopped to sign a supporter on the street

In the immediate aftermath of that humiliating result, some might have expected Ten Hag to hold his ground, but he was seen in the evening from the Italian restaurant Piccolino in Cheshire.

He even took the time to sign an autograph for a fan as he looked forward to putting the loss behind him ASAP.

Ten Hag has plenty to think about after his team’s setback on opening day, which exposed the team’s obvious weaknesses.

Ten Hag has plenty to think about after seeing his team lose to Brighton at Old Trafford

United struggled in midfield and Fred had an afternoon to forget for the hosts

The hosts were overrun in midfield, leading to former captain Roy Keane giving a scathing assessment of Fred and Scott McTominay’s performances, while the new defensive combination of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez had an uneasy afternoon.

United also looked toothless in attack and had to rely on an unfortunate own goal from Alexis Mac Allister to get on the scoresheet.

Ten Hag admitted afterwards that he has a ‘hell job’ on his hands, and he seems desperate for new signings, with the club identifying Serie A duo Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot as potential targets.

Whether the Dutchman can bring in new players in the coming days remains to be seen, as the club must now aim to get back in their next game when they travel to Brentford on Saturday.