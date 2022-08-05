Erik ten Hag remains coy over Frenkie de Jong move to Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag declined to comment at his latest press conference on the possibility of signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer.

The former Ajax boss is preparing to take charge of his first competitive game for the Red Devils as he welcomes Brighton to Old Trafford in the league opener on Sunday afternoon.

But ahead of the game, the United manager was questioned about the club’s interest in de Jong – who has been linked with a move to Manchester and a reunion with ten Hag this summer.

Erik ten Hag faced the media on Friday ahead of his first competitive game in charge

Ten Hag said he did not know whether the club will continue the pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

In answer to a question about de Jong, ten Hag said: ‘We want Frenkie? I don’t know! I cannot comment on a player who is under contract with another club. If we have news, we’ll pass it on.

‘You work with the current squad and develop players. At the moment the players in that position are performing very well.’

United will likely start with a midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay in their Premier League season opener against Brighton – with new recruit Christian Eriksen also potentially lining up for a debut in a deeper than usual role.

The United boss knows the Barcelona midfielder well from their time together at Ajax

The new United boss continued: “We’ve said it before. We are still looking for reinforcements for the team. I am convinced that we have a good team and a good squad. We can still strengthen, but the team has shown that it can play at a good level.’

The Red Devils are also linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and West Ham’s Declan Rice, but both players are unlikely to be available for a transfer this summer.

Ten Hag will kick-start his Manchester United career on Sunday afternoon as his side welcome Brighton to their Premier League season opener.