Erik ten Hag jokes that a ticket to watch Manchester United would be the best Christmas present

For all the Manchester United supporters still looking for a late Christmas present, Erik ten Hag has got you covered.

The Dutch boss addressed United supporters on Christmas Day and wished them well during the holiday season.

And when asked what football-related present he would ask for Christmas, Ten Hag joked that the best gift he could ask for would be a ticket to a Manchester United game.

That’s what the United boss said MUTV: ‘I would say a ticket to a great game! And I think Manchester United should be involved.’

Ten Hag also sent his best wishes to supporters following his first six months in the job which has seen major improvements as the club plans a return to the top of the Premier League.

After a rocky start, the Red Devils are fifth in the table – just three behind fourth-placed Tottenham and with a game in hand.

Similarly, despite a first-day defeat to Real Sociedad, United qualified from their Europa League group and will face Barcelona in the knockout play-off round.

When addressing supporters, Ten Hag said: ‘I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Get energy during this period but also share it with your loved ones.

“Give each other lots of love and go for a new year with lots of health and a beautiful and peaceful 2023.”

United returned to action last Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Carabao Cup and drew against League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals.

They then play Nottingham Forest in their first Premier League game since the World Cup on December 27, before traveling to Wolves on New Year’s Eve.