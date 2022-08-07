Erik ten Hag ‘is taking an active role in Man United’s search for a new back-up goalkeeper’

Erik ten Hag is reportedly playing an active role as Manchester United seek cover for David De Gea’s goalkeeper.

The news comes just days after Dean Henderson, currently on loan at United’s Nottingham Forest, delivered a scathing interview criticizing the treatment he had received at his parent club.

The 25-year-old told TalkSport: ‘The conversation I had when I came out of the European Championship team (with England) was that you come back here (to United) to become the number 1 goalkeeper. I got Covid, but unfortunately nobody followed up on what they told me.’

Dean Henderson labeled Manchester United’s actions ‘criminal’ in furious interview

The goalkeeper insisted the club promised him he would replace David de Gea (left) as first-choice for the 2021-22 season, but he spent the last campaign as a reserve for the Spaniard

Henderson was originally slated to take over goalkeeping duties at Old Trafford, but the lingering after-effects of COVID coupled with De Gea’s good form meant that the former Sheffield United goalkeeper’s first-team opportunities were limited last season.

In Henderson’s absence, former England international Tom Heaton is currently number 2 at United, having signed for Aston Villa last summer.

With the goalkeeping situation at United in flux, young stopper Nathan Bishop has been denied loan to Wycombe, while Ten Hag wants to strengthen his options between the sticks before he is allowed to leave.

United target Daniel Bachmann played 12 Premier League matches for Watford last season

Young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop would be loaned to League One Wycombe

Earlier this summer, United were set to make a move to Watford’s Daniel Bachmann, who spent alternating goalkeeping duties with Ben Foster last season when the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League.

De Gea is currently the world’s highest paid goalkeeper at United, signing a four-year deal worth up to £375,000 a week in 2019.

The 31-year-old has played at Old Trafford for over a decade and is one of only two current United players alongside Phil Jones to appear when the club last tasted Premier League glory in 2013.