Erik ten Hag insists Man United NEED three experienced goalkeepers to compete on all fronts

Erik ten Hag warned that the lack of three experienced goalkeepers could ‘kill’ Manchester United’s season as he prepares to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace.

Butland is set to complete his move to Old Trafford to replace Martin Dubravka who was recalled by Newcastle from his loan spell at United.

Ten Hag also has Tom Heaton backing up number 1 David de Gea but says he can’t afford to take any chances if his goalkeepers get injured.

“Martin (Dubravka) was recalled and now we need three experienced keepers,” said Ten Hag.

“We have some young players and they are doing well but we have a lot of matches so you need three good goalkeepers in training but also when problems come you need experience in goal to get what you aim for .

“What he (Butland) brings, I’m very happy with David, it’s pretty clear. He’s our number 1, he can perform very well, but something can always happen to David, and you have to be prepared for that.

“Last year I had a situation with Ajax where we injured three keepers and you don’t want to hopefully play for prizes and have to use a young keeper.

“You can’t expect it from a young keeper, but it can also kill your season. You want to be prepared for that.’

Butland has not featured in the Premier League for the Eagles so far this season, making just 10 league appearances since moving to the London club in 2020.

He has largely missed the current campaign with a broken finger and is behind Vicente Guaita as Palace’s number one stopper.

Ten Hag reiterated that David de Gea is still his number 1 goalkeeper with Tom Heaton as backup

However, the keeper – who still has a home in Manchester from his time at Stoke – is fit again and could sign in time to make his debut against Everton in the FA Cup on Friday or United’s Carabao Cup clash with Charlton next week .

Butland was Stoke’s first-choice goalkeeper for two seasons during their stay in the Premier League, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to play for England when he made his debut for the national team in 2012, aged 19 years and 158 days.

He would go on to win four caps for the Three Lions and be part of the squad for both Euro 2012 and the 2018 World Cup.