Erik ten Hag insists he made the right choice joining Man United ahead of Sunday’s derby

Erik ten Hag says he does not regret taking the job at Manchester United rather than waiting to see if he was a candidate to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Guardiola, who worked with Ten Hag at Bayern Munich, claimed in April that the Dutchman “could be the one” to succeed him at the Etihad.

As the two men prepare to face each other for the first time in the Manchester derby on Sunday, Ten Hag insisted he is happy with his decision to leave Ajax for United in the summer.

Erik ten Hag took over as the new boss of Manchester United during the summer

Ten Hag has led United to four consecutive wins after a scorching start to the season

“That’s a nice compliment,” he said. “But I was 100 percent convinced to choose Man United, with all the trimmings. I haven’t regretted it for a second.

“I have a lot of admiration for Pep Guardiola because not only is he successful, he does it in a way that really draws people to football – that’s a real reward.”