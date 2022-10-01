WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Erik ten Hag insists he made the right choice joining Man United ahead of Sunday’s derby

Sports
By Merry
Erik ten Hag insists he made the right choice joining Man United ahead of Sunday's derby 10
1664586412 667 Erik ten Hag insists he made the right choice joining
Erik ten Hag insists he made the right choice joining Man United ahead of Sunday's derby 11
1664586414 259 Erik ten Hag insists he made the right choice joining
Erik ten Hag insists he made the right choice joining Man United ahead of Sunday's derby 12

Erik ten Hag insists he made ‘100 per cent’ the right choice to take the job at Manchester United… after derby rival Pep Guardiola previously tipped him as his Man City successor

  • Erik ten Hag has maintained that he is happy with his decision to go to Man United
  • The Dutchman left Ajax to take over a turbulent selection from United in the summer
  • Pep Guardiola previously labeled Ten Hag as a potential successor to himself
  • The duo will meet for the first time in Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad

By Chris Wheeler for the Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Erik ten Hag says he does not regret taking the job at Manchester United rather than waiting to see if he was a candidate to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Guardiola, who worked with Ten Hag at Bayern Munich, claimed in April that the Dutchman “could be the one” to succeed him at the Etihad.

As the two men prepare to face each other for the first time in the Manchester derby on Sunday, Ten Hag insisted he is happy with his decision to leave Ajax for United in the summer.

Erik ten Hag took over as the new boss of Manchester United during the summer

Erik ten Hag took over as the new boss of Manchester United during the summer

Ten Hag has led United to four consecutive wins after a scorching start to the season

Ten Hag has led United to four consecutive wins after a scorching start to the season

“That’s a nice compliment,” he said. “But I was 100 percent convinced to choose Man United, with all the trimmings. I haven’t regretted it for a second.

“I have a lot of admiration for Pep Guardiola because not only is he successful, he does it in a way that really draws people to football – that’s a real reward.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola previously appointed Ten Hag as his successor at the Etihad

Man City boss Pep Guardiola previously appointed Ten Hag as his successor at the Etihad

Cristiano Ronaldos sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea –…

Merry

Yankees ticket prices continue to…

Merry

Jude Bellingham is set to captain…

Merry
1 of 5,071

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More