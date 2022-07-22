Erik ten Hag insists he ‘CAN’T wait around’ for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to training’

Erik ten Hag says he cannot wait for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United and is planning the start of the season with the rest of his squad.

Ronaldo has still failed to report to pre-season preparation after asking to leave Old Trafford and being given compassionate leave due to a family issue.

United kick off the new season at home against Brighton for two weeks on Sunday and Ten Hag focuses on the players at his disposal.

“It’s the same as last week,” Ten Hag said when asked about the situation with Ronaldo and whether he is concerned that the Portuguese star is running out of time to be fit.

‘Naturally. But worried might not be the right word. I’m focusing on the players out there, they’re doing really well, they’re in good shape.

‘I prefer to focus on that and develop it. I can’t wait for him to come in, then we’ll integrate him.’

People like Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have all impressed

Anthony Martial has already been told he will stay and take charge in Ronaldo’s absence after impressing on the club’s tour of Thailand and Australia with three goals in three games.

The Frenchman has paired well with Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in victories over Liverpool, Melbourne and Crystal Palace.

‘You can see that they fit together very well’, adds Ten Hag.

“I think if you see that you are lucky as a manager, the team is lucky. We have a threat, we have weapons and we have to improve them every day to develop them.’