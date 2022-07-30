Erik ten Hag hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Man United for failing to score against Atletico Madrid

Erik ten Hag labeled Manchester United’s failure to score against Atletico Madrid as “unacceptable” as the new manager suffered his first defeat in Oslo.

United were defeated by Joao Felix’s late attack at Ullevaal Stadium after wasting a series of chances. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both came close before Harry Maguire sent a free header wide of Christian Eriksen’s corner.

Eriksen was the big plus for United as he came off the bench to make his debut and immediately started making things happen for his new club.

Erik ten Hag was unhappy with Manchester United because it did not score against Atlético Madrid

The Red Devils had a number of opportunities throughout the game, but couldn’t make them pay off

But Ten Hag felt United should have been more clinical as they failed to score for the first time in five games under him.

“You have to take advantage when you create chances,” said the United boss. “They created fewer chances and scored one, so from that point on I’m not happy. I told the team it’s not acceptable because you have to be sharp in both subjects.

“We also had a great chance from Harry Maguire from set plays, so we had enough to win the game and that is always our goal.

Atletico Madrid took the win in a tetchy friendly thanks to Joao Felix

Ten Hag hopes that his team can find their scoring shoes when the competition season starts

“It was a tough training, but we contributed very well and the performance of the team was really good. Of course we learned something, but in the end it’s about the result and the score was not good.’

About Eriksen he added: “We know what he can do and I think with our leaders he is able to give them the right opportunities at the right time and then it’s about finishing.”

United suffered another setback when Fred was sent off in the 90th minute for a second bookable foul. There were seven yellow cards in all and Antony Martial, Anthony Elanga and Maguire all needed treatment in a spirited affair.

“I saw some tackles that might have gone over the limit,” said Ten Hag. “I like competition, but I always want to show respect because I don’t want to get injured, so that’s why you have to respect each other.”