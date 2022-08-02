Erik ten Hag has ‘spoken to Frenkie de Jong and the next few days will be decisive’ for hoped move

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag expects a reunion with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to blossom and has instructed his transfer chiefs to stay on track.

The transfer saga has been going on for more than three months, but United remain undaunted in their hunt for the Dutch international.

De Jong would be happy at Barcelona but the Catalan giants have finances to consider and if they want to appease LaLiga and register a slew of new signings, the midfielder would be the logical departure.

Erik ten Hag played an important role in the rise of Frenkie de Jong during their time at Ajax

Ten Hag is confident in reuniting with former star player after ‘private phone call’

A deal that could cost up to £72 million was tentatively agreed between the two clubs last month. The delay in the deal is due to an outstanding amount in the region of £17million in arrears to De Jong by Barca after deferring his wages during the pandemic.

Despite selling several TV rights and assets to fund their summer releases, Barcelona does not have the money to pay back De Jong. If they did, they wouldn’t be able to register some of their signatures.

According to Diario Sports United boss Ten Hag, however, remains calm about the situation and is confident that a deal will be reached after a personal meeting with de Jong.

De Jong rightly wants to be paid what is due to him. Barca are eager to keep him but realize this is an unlikely scenario, so much so that President Joan Laporta has suggested that De Jong should make a drastic pay cut if he really wants to stay.

Ten Hag has instructed his team to continue to wait for the situation to resolve itself, as Barcelona will eventually have to sell.

Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde have all come to Barcelona this summer, but in order to sign new players into La Liga, a sale will have to take place.

Ten Hag has maintained that De Jong is his main target all summer, but time is ticking

De Jong would like to stay at Barcelona, ​​but it looks like the club will be forced to sell

New United boss ten Hag spoke to his former player to convince the 25-year-old that he should join his project at Old Trafford.

De Jong, who spent much of Barcelona’s preseason as a centre-back, will be United’s ‘conductor of the orchestra’ if he joins, and ten Hag was not shy to admit he needed a specific player. had for the role.

The Red Devils certainly seem to be laying all their eggs in De Jong’s basket with little talk about who else might fulfill the specific task. Sergei Milinkovic-Savic has been named, but United must replace Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

There is also the looming concern that someone like Chelsea – who can provide Champions League football – will also make a serious offer for de Jong.