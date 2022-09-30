Erik ten Hag has bounced back from a baptism of fire as Manchester United boss

Just a few weeks ago, Pep Guardiola’s suggestion that Erik ten Hag could be his long-term successor at Manchester City would have sounded ridiculous.

Ten Hag faced the mother of all baptisms at Manchester United after successive defeats to Brighton and Brentford had plunged the Dutchman into crisis and sent his new team to the bottom of the rankings.

The skies over Carrington may have been heavy, but the outlook is looking significantly better now.

Erik ten Hag has recovered from a disastrous start from Manchester United boss

He’s been able to let superstar players like Marcus Rashford shoot for United again

Four consecutive Premier League wins, including against Liverpool and Arsenal, have changed the atmosphere around Old Trafford and raised hopes that United can give Manchester City a chance at the Etihad tomorrow.

Ten Hag has gone from being an outspoken man to become only the second United boss since Sir Alex Ferguson retired to receive the Manager of the Month award.

Marcus Rashford also took home the September Player’s Award, adding to the sense of optimism that permeated the club.

His efforts as United’s boss earned him the manager of the month award in September

Ten Hag has made a demanding figure when looting the sidelines of the Premier League

Although Ten Hag did not intend to get carried away by the accolades, he did sound positive about the possibility of inflicting Guardiola’s first league defeat of the season.

“We want to win every game, so the target on Sunday is nothing else,” he said. ‘We are convinced of our capabilities. If we act as a team, in and out of possession, we can beat opponents.’

While Rashford could be in the race after returning to training after a hamstring injury, Harry Maguire will miss the competition due to the thigh strain he sustained during his international service.

The United boss also revealed he has spoken to Maguire after he was blamed for two of the goals England allowed against Germany. “We all believe in him. Now it’s about him,” said Ten Hag.