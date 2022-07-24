Erik ten Hag gave Johan Cruyff a real grilling on Dutch legend’s TV show in 1984

As a Dutch coach, it is inevitable that sooner or later the influence of Johan Cruijff will become a question that must be answered. Especially if you come from Ajax, the club that propelled Cruijff together with coach Rinus Michels to European glory in the 1970s and transformed football with their tactical innovations.

Manchester United’s new Dutch manager Erik ten Hag will have a ready-made answer when that question comes up. Because he is undoubtedly a student of Cruijff. In fact, as a child, he practically sat at the feet of the master and was schooled by him.

The explanation of the above is a charming story of chance encounters that, in retrospect, seem vastly more important than could have been thought at the time.

Erik ten Hag (right) appeared on Johan Cruijff’s TV show in 1984 when he was just 13

38 years later, Ten Hag is the manager of Manchester United, which teaches Cruijff’s philosophies

As a 13-year-old, Ten Hag became acquainted with Cruyff in a popular Dutch TV show of the time, Cruyff & Co.

The concept was that a group of children would be coached by Cruijff and then question him about the game. Cruijff himself had taken the idea to a Dutch TV channel and in 1984 a group of suspected boys from the academy of FC Twente got the chance to be on the program.

But stealing the show was a precocious young teenager, with a lavish head of hair, who asked most of the questions and delved into Cruyff’s coaching techniques before advising himself.

Given the chance to question Cruijff by presenter Dieuwertje Blok, to whom Ten Hag would later reveal that he would have loved to sit next to him, the confident boy asks: ‘What is the best way to develop your technique?’

And Cruijff responds: ‘Developing your technique is actually very simple. You have to do it: train, train, train. That’s all you need to do above all else.’

If the conversation is about motivating players and which language suits it, it is Ten Hag who dominates the discussion.

Ten hag asked Cruijff what the best way was to develop technique in football before questioning him

“With young people you have to be careful not to shout too much, because that can destroy a player,” says Ten Hag. ‘[They might think] “Ah, football means nothing to me. I quit”.

“It doesn’t matter with higher teams such as the first team of Ajax or the first team of Twente, a trainer is allowed to say something because those guys train more often during the week and if they keep making the same mistakes, I think that’s a good thing to say about that.” may become.’

Cruyff is clearly impressed by the thoughtfulness of the future manager of Manchester United. ‘So you’re saying there’s a difference between professional football and youth football?’ asks Cruyff. ‘Yes!’ answers Ten Hag.

Good news for the Manchester United academy. Maybe not so good for Cristiano Ronaldo if he stays and doesn’t deliver his quota of tracking or press.

Cruijff uses this conversation to ask the children what a player should do if a coach tells them to eliminate another player. And in a typical gem of Cruijffian principles, he explains why such an order is anathema to him.

Ten Hag had great success as a manager of Ajax, a club for which Cruijff is synonymous

Cruijff played the north of 350 games for Ajax as a player before leading the club

“If a player in youth football commits a foul when he has no chance to go for the ball, for example tackling from behind, he will be immediately taken off the field, whatever the score, no. no matter how talented the player is, regardless of the result’, explains Cruijff.

‘He has to go, because you have to discourage that sort of thing, unlearn it, because there’s nothing to gain from it.’

Shortly before his departure from Ajax, on what would have been Cruijff’s 75th birthday, Ten Hag recorded an interview for a documentary about the great man for the NOS. And they surprised him with a look back at the footage.

Ten Hag recalls: ‘I was a big fan of his because of his way of playing. And he was the first player when I was growing up, who was at a big club abroad but especially made Ajax a great club. Then you always got it from my uncles, because I was very young then.’

Thinking back to the day he met Cruijff, Ten Hag said: ‘He took us for a training session and everyone learned a certain skill. Johan Cruijff would then train that with us and then we all went back to the studio to talk about it.’

Ten Hag idolized Cruijff (right) growing up and said his way of playing inspired him

Ten Hag is reminded that a friend remembers asking seven out of ten questions. The United manager protests, before admitting: “It could very well have been.”

Perhaps of more content for United fans as they catch a glimpse of the team on a pre-season tour in Australia and anticipate what they’ll be like when they take on the opening day of the season in Brighton in two weeks. a true lover of Cruyff. This is important because Dutch football tends to split into two camps: the majority would follow Cruijff, but the other big figure looming over Dutch tactics is Louis van Gaal, a figure Cruijff found far too rigid in his structural structure. patterns to be true to the values ​​on individual creativity he nurtured.

Manchester United fans who remember United’s arduous efforts to conform to Van Gaal’s tactical formula may well sympathize with Cruyff. With a photo of Cruijff looking down on him in his office, the adult Ten Hag was asked last April what he had learned from the Dutch legend.

The Dutchman said he wants his style of football to be recognized as similar to Cruyff’s

“Winning is important, but winning is important in an attractive way,” he replies. “That’s what I want in my games. I want people to see and say: “This is Cruijff football, inspired by creativity”.’

Remarkable given his rise through the coaching ranks in the Netherlands, taking on the job of Ajax in 2017, Ten Hag never met Cruijff after struggling with him as a teenager. Cruijff died in 2016 and so he never met him at Ajax as a coach there.

Ten Hag regrets that and, pointing to the photo on his office wall, adds: ‘It’s not hanging there for nothing. Cruijff, the football player, hangs there in my room and Cruijff, the trainer. He inspired us.

‘I am sure that Cruijff would be the best again, both as a footballer and as a trainer. Only a few can do that, because I see a lot of people becoming obsolete at some point. But Cruijff, he will never die. He is timeless.’

Ten Hag hopes to turn the bad fate of Manchester United in recent times

The 52-year-old was appointed manager of United after almost five years at Ajax

Of course there is another disciple of Cruyff in the Premier League, perhaps an even bigger fan, a man who played the coach for Cruyff at Barcelona and then regarded the Dutchman as a mentor during his years as a Barca coach.

Pep Guardiola at Manchester City attributes all of his coaching philosophies to the inspiration of Cruyff, the coach who gave him his debut and pulled him from the Barca C team to give him a pivotal role in midfield with the squad that played the game. would win. European Cup against Sampdoria at Wembley in 1992.

For years, English football was resistant to Cruijff’s thinking and preferred to go its own way with direct football and 4-4-2. Cruyff would no doubt find it wryly amusing that the city of Manchester now employs two such devoted followers as coaches.

As Ten Hag says, his influence never dies.