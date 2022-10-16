Erik ten Hag fumes at Craig Pawson after Cristiano Ronaldo’s disallowed goal for Man United

<!–

Erik Ten Hag could hardly suppress his anger at referee Craig Pawson and his assistants after Manchester United held a goalless draw by Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag confronted match officials after the final whistle to complain about Cristiano Ronaldo’s disallowed goal and two penalty kicks.

Asked about the goal controversy, Ten Hag reacted furiously: ‘I have no comment, everyone has seen it.

Erik ten Hag shared his frustrations with officials after Manchester United’s draw today

United’s Cristiano Ronaldo saw two goals disallowed and showed his anger at the second decision

‘I shared that with them (the officials). Everyone has seen what happened on the field today.’

On the penalty calls for challenges to Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, he repeated: “I have no comment on the referee’s performance.”

Eddie Howe insisted Newcastle had not taken a free kick before Ronaldo stole the ball from goalkeeper Nick Pope and scored into an empty net in the second half.

“I saw it at the time and it was clear to me,” the Newcastle manager said. ‘Fabi (Schar) didn’t take the free kick. He allowed Nick to do it.

The Dutchman declined to comment but was angry when United were held to a 0-0 draw

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was also frustrated his side didn’t get a penalty

“I don’t think the referee would have blown the whistle to restart play. Nick was waiting to deliver the free kick and Cristiano Ronaldo stole the ball from him.

“It would have been a very, very difficult goal to swallow if it had held. It is clear to me that the ball was not in play.’

Howe also pointed out that Newcastle were denied a penalty of their own early on for Raphael Varane’s challenge on Callum Wilson.

Callum Wilson’s penalty kick is very strong, he added. “He caught the boy’s calf and I saw them another day. It’s up to the VAR.

“Dan Burn’s shirt was almost torn too. I don’t know if it was in the box.

“It was one of those games where there were a few shouts for both teams who were pretty strong. If he doesn’t give one, he can’t give the other one, so in the end it was probably fair.’

Ten Hag was asked about his decision to replace Ronaldo with Marcus Rashford, which was met with a petulant response from the Portuguese star.

Ronaldo was clearly frustrated after being substituted as United hunted for a late winner

Anthony Martial is still injured after being injured early against Everton last week

Rashford had to settle for a spot on the bench after feeling ‘under the weather’ on the day

“We have to cover four games in ten days,” said the Dutchman. “Especially for the strikers, I want to keep them all fresh and we have to rotate.

“Antony Martial is not available at the moment, it was not good with Rashford then, so he had no energy for the whole game.

“He had influence. If he scores the goal (at the end), everything is fine, but we have to accept it.

Midfielder Fred missed a header in stoppage time after a good job from Marcus Rashford

“I’m disappointed with the result, but I’m happy with the performance.

“We dominated that game by far in the second half. You saw the problems Newcastle had, and that’s one of the most physical teams in the league. They all had cramps and we didn’t.

“We broke them, but we didn’t kill them by not scoring.”