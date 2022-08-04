Erik ten Hag eyes reunion with Hakim Ziyech at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag would reportedly love to be reunited with Hakim Ziyech, but part of his recruiting team is unconvinced to sign the Chelsea forward.

Ziyech played under ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2020 during a very successful spell for the Amsterdam club, which saw them win a domestic double in 2018-19, while also reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League that year.

The 40-cap international finished his time at Ajax with 49 goals in 164 appearances before moving to Chelsea two years ago.

Erik ten Hag wants to bring Hakim Ziyech to Manchester United this summer

Ziyech played three years under ten Hag at Ajax before moving to Chelsea in 2020

Ten Hag now wants to bolster his attacking options by bringing Ziyech to Old Trafford and has made signing the 29-year-old “one of his priorities”, according to the French-based journalist. Nabil Djellit.

However, it is believed that part of the club’s hierarchy is concerned about the player’s profile, which has led to a possible move being blocked as things stand.

Ziyech has been limited to just 29 league starts in his two full seasons at Stamford Bridge, and he seemed to fall behind the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the pecking order in the final stages of last season.

Sports post revealed last month that Chelsea are willing to sell him for just £8million this summer, and Serie A champions AC Milan have been linked with the winger struggling to find his best form in England.

Ten Hag has already signed one former player in the form of central defender Lisandro Martinez

However, Ten Hag still seems confident that he can get the best out of Ziyech in the Premier League.

The Dutchman has already attracted one former player this summer by bringing Lisandro Martinez to the red side of Manchester.

United have also been strongly linked with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, who played alongside Ziyech under ten Hag at Ajax.

However, the Red Devils are struggling to get a deal across the line for the Dutch midfielder, and Chelsea are now trying to make a late move to convince him to move to West London instead.