Erik ten Hag dropped a player from one of Man United’s pre-season games after he was late

Erik ten Hag reportedly dropped a Manchester United star from his plans during the club’s pre-season tour after showing up twice late to team meetings.

The Dutchman made an impressive start to his life at United with a near-perfect record during their 18-day tour of Thailand and Australia in preparation.

The players seem to have already mastered his methods and tactics, almost, as one of his main strategies is strict discipline.

Erik ten Hag dropped a player from one of Man United’s tour matches after being late twice

United’s new manager introduced strict new rules on timekeeping, diet and alcohol consumption following the takeover this summer.

During the trip, an unnamed player was twice late to team meetings and Ten Hag planned to use him in a match in Australia but dropped him as a penalty. the athletic.

The decision makes it known that he will not let standards slip and places great importance on punctuality.

United’s new manager ten Hag has introduced strict new rules regarding timekeeping

The former Ajax boss even swore earlier that he will tackle the discipline at the Red Devils.

“If you want to get results, you need a team,” he said. ‘It’s organizing, collaborating, and you need discipline for that too.

‘If there is no discipline, you will not find it on the field.

‘I’m quite strict about that sort of thing. I will tell every player what I expect from him. I have high standards because you are here, you play for Manchester United, then you have to bring it on the pitch every day.

‘Why don’t you act according to your standards? That’s an expectation I have.

“I think we did well. The players are responding well to our demands. I set some standards, we introduce how we play, and I’m happy with that.’

The Dutchman previously swore that he will act hard against discipline in the selection of Red Devils

Ten Hag’s strict rules and new playing methods have been praised by many members of the squad, including long-serving goalkeeper David De Gea.

“We needed a better football culture, of just thinking about football, nothing else,” said De Gea last week when asked about his new manager’s philosophy.

‘Of course you can’t be late. People who work in their jobs, you can’t be late. So I guess you can’t be late for training, we can’t be late for the meetings. That’s life, you have to be on time and professional.’

Ten Hag’s strict rules and methods are praised by David De Gea, among others

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes fully agrees with the penalty for poor timekeeping.

‘I think we missed that’ [discipline] for a while and I think the way I see discipline is important.

“For me, discipline is not just the way you play on the pitch, the position you have, what you have to do, it’s also off the pitch.

“Don’t be late for meetings, don’t be late for meals. I think that’s very important because if everyone is on time and someone is late, then they should be punished.

‘I think it’s very good that he [Ten Hag] does that and is great for me because I like to be on time, so I have no problem with that.’

Star midfielder Bruno Fernandes fully agrees with punishment for poor timekeeping

United will face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday, after returning from their tour of Australia and Thailand.

The Red Devils will face Rayo Vallecano 24 hours later at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag expected to name two separate base teams to give everyone much-needed playing time.

The two games will enable the new boss to give new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen a chance to shine ahead of the new Premier League season.