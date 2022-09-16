Erik ten Hag ‘could be handed a £100m war chest if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Man United in January’

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will get £100million to spend in the January transfer window, but only if star player Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club.

The Dutchman is reportedly set to have around £70million to further bolster his side this winter, but if the wanton Portuguese legend is so eager to push through the transfer he is so keen on, Ten Hag could get a further £30million.

Ten Hag has already made six purchases for a total of around £230million, but according to reports it is still looking for at least three players to help rival rivals Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

At a reported £450,000 a week, the five-time Champions League winner’s departure would free up around £30 million in money, which, according to reports, will be handed over to the Dutch manager to support his winter recruiting efforts.

Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford is far from certain, as he has made a formal transfer request and has attempted to move away from the club for much of the summer.

However, with no clubs listing themselves as a potential destination for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, the attacker is stuck with the club with his current deal in 2023.

And to make matters worse for the 37-year-old, he has since lost his starting spot in the wing to Marcus Rashford, with Ten Hag clearly sending a message to Ronaldo.

The Portuguese attacker finally broke his duck in 2022-23 against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday, but went on to make headlines after he appeared to turn down a doctor who wanted to take a selfie with him during halftime, which has not gone down well on social media.

A member of Zimbru stadium’s medical staff, Chisinau, reached out to snap a photo with Ronaldo but found herself almost completely ignored when the 37-year-old wiped her outstretched arm.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not feel like taking a picture with a medical staff member during halftime

The woman, who was ignored by the attacker, was left stunned when her request was ignored

The goal was the 699th of his illustrious career, but only his first in eight appearances this season as the Portuguese legend endured one of the leanest moments of his wildly successful career.

After players like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea distanced themselves from a transfer for Ronaldo, he fell victim to an outrageous bid from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal offered the United superstar a contract worth a staggering £210 million for just two seasons, an offer that has since been verified by the Spanish outlet marca.