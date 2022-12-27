Erik ten Hag CONFIRMS that Manchester United are in the market for a striker

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United are on the market for a new number 9 in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have lost Cristiano Ronaldo and currently only have the injury-prone Anthony Martial as a recognized number 9.

The club also missed out on reported target Cody Gakpo of Premier League rivals Liverpool and it seems highly likely that United will have to plunge into the loan market to secure the services of a centre-forward with the Glazers who They are looking to sell the club.

Speaking after United’s 3-0 home win against Nottingham Forest against Amazon Prime, Ten Hag wasn’t overly impressed with his team’s performance in front of goal.

Asked if his team needed to be more clinical, Ten Hag said: ‘I can confirm that, that’s what I said in the dressing room.

‘We have to score more goals. We created so many chances and it takes us until just before the end to score the third goal. We have to end this game at an earlier time.

Ten Hag continued: “Right after half time we created two really good chances and you have to end that game earlier. Life is going to be easier.

‘A lot of games at home, then you can save more energy, so it’s better for everyone. But also for the progress of the team, you need it.’

Despite the 3-0 win, Ten Hag was not happy with his team’s lack of leading edge in front of goal.

The United manager was then asked if the club would dive into the transfer market to alleviate some of these problems.

Ten Hag said: “We are always on the market but it has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria and we will do what we can to bring in that player that we need.”

The 52-year-old was then asked about Gakpo’s impending arrival at Liverpool.

Ten Hag responded defensively: “I’m not talking about any individual case.”

On Liverpool completing the transferHe continued: ‘I’m not looking at other teams, I’m looking at our team. I am convinced in the players we have, individually and as a team, that we can compete with those other teams.’

Manchester United linked up with Cody Gakpo ahead of his impending move to rival Liverpool

This makes it seem like Ten Hag has full faith in Martial up the middle for the Red Devils.

However, speaking before the match, former United captain Patrice Evra was not so convinced.

Evra said that with Ronaldo gone, this would be Martial’s “last chance” to secure the number 9 spot at Old Trafford.

The pundit continued: ‘We need goals from Martial. Marcus Rashford is our top scorer and he only has like four goals in the Premier League. Is not sufficient.’

Speaking after the game, Evra seemed happy with his compatriot’s performance. Evra said: “I spoke to him after the game and told him that I want more goals from him, but I also want him to stay fit and that’s really important.”

Anthony Martial scored United’s second goal after a fluid counter-attack

Also speaking on Amazon Prime about the United striker’s conundrum, Michael Owen insisted the solution is not Rashford.

The former United striker said: ‘He’s not your main goalscorer. If you’re at Manchester United, Rashford isn’t going to score 30 goals a season for you like Wayne Rooney, like Robin van Persie.

‘[But] will contribute double figures each year from that position on the left side.

“If you think Manchester United will play him up the middle and score 30 goals and be your main man, then I would question that.”

Like Martial, Stuart Pearce said time was running out for the England international. Pearce said: “He’s 25 now and it’s time to deliver to be honest with you, because he’s not a young man anymore.”

Evra then added that Rashford’s biggest problem is that he is not a “killer” in front of goal.

Amazon Prime experts believe Marcus Rashford is not the solution to United’s problem