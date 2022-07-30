Erik ten Hag CONFIRMS Cristiano Ronaldo is in the Man United squad to play Rayo Vallecano

Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that absent star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved in their upcoming preseason friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils host the La Liga squad in their final warm-up match, just a week before the Premier League season begins. United host Brighton in their opening game on August 7.

Ten Hag confirmed the news in his press conference after United’s 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in Oslo:

He will be in the squad tomorrow. We’ll see how long he can play.’

Speculation abounds about the superstar’s future, with Ronaldo – the Champions League record scorer – eager to join a club competing in Europe’s top league.

However, United’s reluctance to let him leave, coupled with a reported lack of offers from other clubs, could see him stay at Manchester for another season.

Ronaldo broke public silence over his intentions to play in Sunday’s game at Old Trafford in an Instagram post announcing: ‘Sunday the king plays.’

Ronaldo signing announced his United return on Instagram, saying: ‘Sunday, the king plays’

The 37-year-old has so far been out of Manchester United’s pre-season games and was absent from the club’s international tours of Thailand and Australia.

He was subsequently further left out of their 21-man traveling squad to Norway, despite returning to Carrington’s training ground.

Ten Hag fueled further speculation that Ronaldo could be lining up to start Sunday’s game against La Liga opponents, stating that players who started on Saturday will not play.

“The players who played from the beginning today, won’t be coming tomorrow. So tomorrow we have another base.

“But there are players who can start tomorrow,” he said.

This means strikers Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Anthony Elanga and Bruno Fernandes will not play, leaving room in the team for Ronaldo to mark his return.

The 37-year-old agent Jorge Mendes is said to be working on Ronaldo’s options for the coming season.

Ronaldo is well aware of the speculation about his future, but commenting on an Instagram fan account, he said the media was indulging in “lies”.

“Impossible not to talk about me one day,” Ronaldo wrote. ‘Otherwise the press won’t make any money.

“You know if you don’t lie, you can’t get people’s attention. Keep up the good work one day.’ He also confirmed a crying face emoji and a laughing emoji.