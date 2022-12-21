Erik ten Hag claims Lisandro Martinez would have joined Arsenal if not for Man United move

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Erik ten Hag has opened the phone call with Lisandro Martinez, who helped Manchester United hijack Arsenal’s move to the defender in the summer.

Martinez, who played a key role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory, followed Ten Hag to United in July after a £55 million transfer from Ajax.

His first few outings for the club didn’t go to plan, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher insisting the 5ft 7in centre-back would never flourish as part of a four-man Premier League defense following a 4-1 defeat away at Brentford. .

Erik ten Hag (R) has revealed the phone call with Lisandro Martinez (L) that brought him to Man United

Martinez called Ten Hag to explain that he was about to sign for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal

But since those comments, Martinez has left Carragher red-faced by finding his feet in Manchester and producing some fantastic displays before helping Argentina become world champions.

He is now one of the first names on Ten Hag’s team sheet at Old Trafford, which will be a huge frustration for Arsenal after they missed him last summer.

During an interview with the Dutch football magazine Football InternationalTen Hag revealed how Martinez called him to explain that he was close to joining Mikel Arteta but would prefer him at United if the opportunity arose.

The Dutchman said: ‘Whether I found it difficult to get Martínez away from Ajax? I had such a good time there, how we experienced the process together. From scratch we brought Ajax back to the European top. That project has been so dear to me.

Ten Hag says the Argentinian told him he would rather go to United if the opportunity arose

Martinez then allegedly contacted Arteta to let him know that he would not participate

That gave him the freedom to transfer to Old Trafford for £ 55 million and reunite with Ten Hag

‘But Martínez himself wanted to leave Ajax. If we hadn’t got him, he would have gone to Arsenal.

‘They wanted him anyway, he was the top priority there. Licha called me at one point: “Coach, listen, I’m leaving Ajax anyway. I can sign with Arsenal, but if you want me, I’m going to Manchester United.”

“Then I thought: I shouldn’t shoot myself and United in the foot either. He really didn’t stay in Amsterdam, that was out of the question. Then we struck and it all worked out.’

Arsenal were front runners to squeeze Martinez away from Ajax before United entered the race, and after opting to reunite with Ten Hag at Manchester, the player is said to have called Arteta to inform him of his decision.

This was revealed by journalist Ben Jacobs op The football terrace that he personally contacted Arteta to let the Spaniard know he would not be joining Arsenal, who instead brought William Saliba back into their first team after a loan spell at Marseille.

Martinez overcame a rocky start at United and is now one of Ten Hag’s most trusted stars

He recently got his hands on the World Cup after helping Argentina triumph in Qatar

The Gunners got off to a stronger start to the season, taking 37 points from a tally of 42 to put Manchester City five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

United, meanwhile, are 11 points behind them in fifth place after winning eight of 14 this season.

Martinez started two games and came off the bench three times in Argentina’s successful run at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ahead of United’s return to competitive action on Wednesday night with Burnley’s visit, Scott McTominay revealed his teammate’s reaction to his text after their win.

“I just messaged and congratulated Lisandro,” McTominay said. ‘He said ‘we’re going for the next one’. He just won a World Cup, so that shows the mentality in the group.’