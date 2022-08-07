Erik ten Hag calls for patience after his bold call to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag, the boss of Manchester United, has challenged Cristiano Ronaldo to improve his condition as quickly as possible.

The Red Devils started their Premier League campaign disappointingly with a 2-1 home defeat to Graham Potter’s side, who left United two goals at the end of the first half.

Ronaldo, who missed most of the preseason after expressing his wish to leave Old Trafford, came in the second half to help United win one back.

Erik ten Hag begged Cristiano Ronaldo to ‘do more to get fit’ after missing most of the prep

After the match, Ten Hag urged his Portuguese superstar to ‘do more’ to get fit again.

The Dutchman told Sky Sports: ‘It takes time, you can’t force it. He’s been training for a week.

“He needs to do more to get fit. This match will help and he will be better next week.”

The Portuguese star was named on the bench in Man United’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton

It was a nightmarish start for Ten Hag as Man United trailed 2-0 at halftime

The Red Devils manager favored the shape of his United side following the introduction of Ronaldo, which allowed creative new playmaker Christian Eriksen to sink deeper into midfield.

“It was clear that we were better in midfield in the second half,” he said. “Christian Eriksen down and Cristiano Ronaldo up.

“We created and had very good chances. Too bad we didn’t score them.’