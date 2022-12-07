Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd exit

Erik ten Hag has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United, saying ‘he’s gone and it’s in the past’ before insisting the club is ‘looking to the future’.

The United boss finally spoke about a tumultuous time at the club in a two-part interview while he and the squad are at winter camp in Spain.

When asked by former footballer and MUTV presenter Danny Webber about the January transfer window and how he handled Ronaldo’s departure, ten Hag replied: ‘He’s gone and it’s in the past. We now look ahead and we look to the future.’

It was a short but telling response that helped put to bed a chaotic spell at United following Ronaldo’s stellar interview with Piers Morgan, in which he stated he had no respect for Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag has broken his silence about Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Man United in an interview

It is the first time that Ten Hag has spoken out about Ronaldo’s departure since the infamous interview with Piers Morgan

At the time, Ronaldo accused Ten Hag and United management of trying to force him out of the club, saying he has no respect for the Dutchman and feels “betrayed”.

“I don’t respect him because he doesn’t respect me,” said Ronaldo.

“Some people don’t want me here – not just the coach, but the other two or three guys. Not only this year, but also last year.

“To be honest, I shouldn’t say that. But listen, I don’t care. People must listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed.’

The Portuguese star went on to attack the club’s state, former managers and players before his contract was inevitably torn up, sending him into the World Cup without a team.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, but he denied these reports following Portugal’s 6-1 World Cup round of 16 victory, which saw Ronaldo dropped in favor of hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos. .

“No, that’s not true – not true,” he told reporters after the game.

At the time, Ronaldo accused Ten Hag and United executives of trying to coerce him

The Portuguese star went on to attack the club’s state, former managers and players

Reports had emerged on Monday suggesting that the unsigned star was close to signing a major deal with Al Nassr that would have netted him nearly 200 million euros (£173 million) per season.

It was also reported earlier today that the striker has turned down a bold offer to join the A-League.

A-League chief Danny Townsend revealed plans to lure Ronaldo to Australia shortly after leaving United, but has now confirmed the 37-year-old has withdrawn their offer.

Ronaldo has fueled more frustration since leaving Old Trafford, this time with his international manager Fernando Santos. taken off.

The Portuguese captain also made his way to the dressing room after his side demolished Switzerland after coming on as a late substitute.

Ten Hag’s men are currently in the Andalusian region of Spain, taking on Cadiz tonight and Real Betis on Saturday before the Premier League return.

The United boss went on to say later in the interview that he believes the club is on the right track.

Ten Hag spoke from Spain, where he went with his team for a winter training camp

The former Manchester United star walked right past the media boards and film crews

“I feel like, we feel like we’re on the right track, but we also know there’s still a lot of work ahead of us here,” he added.

Ten Hag was then asked how he is preparing for the possibility of some of his stars coming straight from a World Cup final to an EFL Cup tie with Burnley on December 21.

He said: “We had a plan, we prepared the players with what the plan is so there can be no confusion about what the program is.

“We make the players aware of the fact that after you’re out of the World Cup you have to go back to the club and the competition continues. You have to be ready for that, but I think our players are used to that.

“Our players are winners and they are now competing for the World Cup and at the moment they are out and hopefully one of them will be the winner, but then they have to deal with that.

“With the success they have, or the defeats, they have to deal with it and of course they have to be ready for the next challenge.”

Ten Hag has already hinted there could be more opportunities for youngsters to make their mark on the winter tour and challenge some of his star players while they are away at the World Cup.

Ten Hag threw down the gauntlet, telling MUTV, “I think this is a great opportunity for them. Normally we don’t have this break and now we have this break.

“There are a lot of players at the World Cup, so there are positions available [the young players] get used to these features.

“They can show themselves and they can challenge players who are already in the Premier League, so it’s fantastic for them.”