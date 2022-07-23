Erik ten Hag brands Manchester United’s two-goal collapse ‘unacceptable’

Erik ten Hag told his Manchester United players there was no excuse for giving up a two-goal lead against Aston Villa, calling the second-half collapse “unacceptable”.

United led 2-0 at halftime but failed to win their first four games on tour when Calum Chambers headed for a last minute equalizer.

Ten Hag refused to blame the bad weather or the bad field: ‘We had a lot of movement behind the defense line, scored two great goals, so we were 2-0 up at half time and then our focus dropped.

When asked whether it is a reality check for United, Ten Hag added: “I just said that in the dressing room”

“The boys may be tired, but that’s no excuse. They have to perform and we didn’t do that in the second half.

‘It was central. I don’t want to make excuses about the pitch or the weather. Whatever we have to perform.

“Football is a sport of mistakes and we have to reduce the mistakes. That’s obvious, but I’ve seen a lot of progress in these two weeks.

“In the first half I saw really good football, which really controlled and dominated the game, but we have to learn from what happened in the second half. There’s no way you can go 2-0 and then throw it away.’

“We need to get out of the locker room and back into your plan and your focus and back to your performance and we didn’t do that.”