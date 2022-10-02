Erik ten Hag beats Man United’s ‘ONACCEPTABLE’ performance in 6-3 thrashing

<!–

Erik ten Hag has criticized his Manchester United team for showing a lack of faith in their defeat to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden put City within a point of leaders Arsenal with a compelling 6-3 win that at times seemed like they were playing a different game to their big rivals.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Ten Hag rejected suggestions that the defeat was comparable to Brentford’s in August, but said his players did not have the requisite “faith” to bring the game to City.

Erik ten Hag impressed his team’s performance, as they were completely defeated on Sunday

He said: ‘If you don’t fight – which we didn’t – you will have a problem against Manchester City. This is different from Brentford, the day we weren’t running. Today we wanted to run, but there was a lack of faith.’

“I don’t think you can compare to Brentford,” he added. “This is certainly like against Brentford, [in being] mental, but different. Today we wanted to run, but we didn’t follow the principles and rules, but again, it was a lack of faith.

The Dutchman, who was criticized for his apparently too daring set-up away from the champions, warned his players that he would show them on Monday that they could have been more ‘in the foreground’ on Sunday afternoon.

Ten Hag watched as Manchester City revolted to beat his team 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium

“I will show the team tomorrow that we could have been up front. At the first goal we won the ball and we could have created a chance and gave it away. That is unacceptable,” he said.

The first goal, scored by Phil Foden, came within the first 10 minutes as City looked in ominous form and had had several chances to take advantage of their early pressure.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag also said he should inquire with his players why they weren’t bringing what he has seen as a “different team and spirit” in recent weeks.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden became the first City players to score hat-tricks in the same match in the Premier League era

“I’m surprised we didn’t bring it on the pitch. I saw a different team, a different spirit and we didn’t seem convinced,” he said. “I need to talk to my players to find out why.”

Haaland and Foden became the first Premier League-era City players to score hat-tricks in the same game on a punishing afternoon for Ten Hag in which the revolution appeared to be taking a step back.

The deficit also made it the highest scoring Manchester derby of all time.