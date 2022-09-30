Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola worked together at Bayern Munich but now go head-to-head

Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag have always praised each other exuberantly.

The Dutchman described the two years he spent with Guardiola at Bayern Munich as ‘like winning the lottery’.

And when it was rumored that Ten Hag would take the job at Manchester United in April, Guardiola joked that his old colleague should come to City instead and even suggested that Ten Hag could replace him at the Etihad.

Erik ten Hag (right) talking to Pep Guardiola on the training ground during their 2013 partnership with Bayern Munich

These conversations about tactics and training methods were frequent as Guardiola coached Bayern’s first team and Ten Hag took care of the second.

What is clear is that Ten Hag’s vision of playing the game that is slowly unfolding at Old Trafford, and the painstaking attention to detail required to make it happen, are influenced by those formative years when Guardiola worked hard the work is on the next training field.

It will be strange for both men to face direct opposition – for the first time – in Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Considering Ten Hag is 52 and Guardiola 51, taking on an apprentice isn’t exactly a masterstroke, but it might feel that way in the latest examination of the Dutchman’s Old Trafford revolution.

It will take something special for United – for all their renewed promise in recent weeks – to get the upper hand over an all-conquering City side during six years maturing under Guardiola.

City remain unbeaten after seven Premier League games, just one point behind leaders Arsenal, and Erling Haaland, who has already scored 14 goals in all competitions, has already confused those who thought he would struggle in English football.

United have shown clear signs of improvement under Ten Hag’s methods in recent weeks

But Guardiola’s City are still setting the standard in the Premier League and starting out as favourites

But United’s counterattack has floored City in the past and there is considerably more optimism around Old Trafford than six weeks ago when they were humiliated by Brentford.

There are the green shoots of recovery as Ten Hag’s methods increasingly take effect and this derby promises to be a lot closer than last season when City were utterly dominant in a 2-0 win over Old Trafford before taking the no. Ralf Rangnick’s hopers crushed 4-1 in the return.

Ten Hag raised eyebrows when he left Go Ahead Eagles shortly after he was promoted to the Eredivisie in 2013 to coach Bayern’s second team, which played regional football in Germany.

But there was one main reason why Ten Hag, then 42, was willing to trade senior football for youngsters and that was the chance to observe Guardiola up close.

Ten Hag described the possibility of working with Guardiola at Bayern to ‘win the lottery’

Guardiola was impressed by Ten Hag’s ideas and his humility during their collaboration

At Bayern’s old training base, the first and second team pitches were side by side, giving the two coaches ample opportunity to compare comments on tactics.

Then there were the private conversations between these two kindred spirits behind the scenes about their football philosophies and ambitions.

Ten Hag was in any case a studious and diligent man, as former players of Go Ahead Eagles confirm, but by working together with Guardiola his method was confirmed even more.

“Erik is very disciplined and people have to go with that and have that work ethic,” Steve McClaren, part of Ten Hag’s backroom staff at United, told the newspaper. Daily Telegram.

‘Tactically he is excellent. He worked with Pep at Bayern Munich and also adopted his philosophy. They called him ‘Mini Pep’ there.’

Ten Hag led the Bayern II team to first place in the Regionalliga Bayern, but they did not win promotion to Germany’s third tier after losing a play-off to Fortuna Cologne in 2014

Guardiola’s Bayern dominated domestically but were unable to crack the Champions League

While Guardiola won Bundesliga titles but didn’t quite replicate the Champions League successes of his time at Barcelona, ​​Ten Hag led the second team to first place in the 2013-14 Regionalliga Bayern.

However, they were not promoted after losing a play-off to Regionalliga West champions Fortuna Cologne thanks to a goal in the 94th minute of the second leg.

“I learned a lot from Guardiola,” Ten Hag looked back in 2019 as Ajax manager. “His philosophy is sensational, what he did in Barcelona, ​​Bayern and now at Manchester City, that attacking and attractive style makes him win big.”

In an interview with Voetbal International in 2020, he said: “No one will ever forget Guardiola. He has won so many awards to begin with, but what matters most is how his teams play.

‘Guardiola only wants to win matches with beautiful football, just like his teacher Johan Cruijff.’

Ajax van Ten Hag was moments away from a Champions League final in 2019 before Tottenham made a stunning late turnaround

So when Ten Hag left Bayern for Utrecht in 2015, his video recordings of Guardiola’s training sessions were all kept for reference, his tactics and coaching techniques were very similar.

Combined with a relentless streak that demanded discipline from its players but ultimately commanded respect, this led to significant success at Ajax, where they won three league titles and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Ajax van Ten Hag would have played against Guardiola’s City in that semi-final, but Tottenham triumphed in their all-English quarter-final by the narrowest margins.

It is clear that Ten Hag also had an influence on Guardiola. As he said about Ten Hag’s appointment at United: “We have spoken regularly and he is just an incredible person and person.

“I was surprised by how humble he was. For his qualities, just look at his Ajax team in recent years. It’s a joy to watch.’

In May, Guardiola said Ten Hag could “definitely” succeed him at City.

‘Are you asking me if Erik ten Hag could be here? Absolutely,” said Guardiola.

“There could be many here and I think he could be one of those. For the way he approaches the game, absolutely, absolutely. I want to say [it] until [director of football] Txiki [Begiristain] now!’

United were beaten 4-1 by City in this match last season, but now seem to be much stronger

In another press conference on April 1, when it was speculated that United would choose Ten Hag, he was feverish, even saying: “If I was 100 per cent I would call Manchester United and say, ‘Guys, you have to take him. ‘

They did and now Guardiola may face a resurgent rival under a manager he clearly has immense respect for.

Ten Hag has previously said Guardiola made a mistake during his first season at City because he “underestimated the strength and speed of the Premier League”.

“He realized that you can’t play the football he loves without a few physically strong athletes,” he added.

Having said that, you’d hope Ten Hag doesn’t fall into the same trap during his first season at United. Then the power and speed of his old friend’s City team.