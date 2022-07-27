Erik ten Hag and his staff gave Raphael Varane given a full workout against Wrexham’s TWO teams

Manchester United continued their unbeaten run in pre-season on Wednesday when they defeated Wrexham in the National League 4-1 in a friendly behind closed doors.

Erik ten Hag and his staff gave Raphael Varane the full 90 minutes after double training for the first team, but central defender Harry Maguire watched from the stands alongside Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot.

After arriving earlier this week, Christian Eriksen got on the scoresheet with a free kick from the edge of the box after Alejandro Garnacho was knocked down.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag gave Raphael Varane the full 90 minutes against Wrexham

Harry Maguire watched from the stands after double training from the first team

United confirmed the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax on Wednesday and he was immediately thrown into action against Wrexham, who brought in two teams.

Matej Kovar started in goal and the defense consisted of Ethan Laird, Varane, Martinez and Alex Telles. Zidane Iqbal, James Garner and Eriksen formed a three-man midfield.

Highly regarded Argentinian youngster Garnacho started on the attack alongside Tahith Chong and Hannibal Mejbri, who played as a false number 9.

Ten Hag was curious what Garner could do after hearing about his impressive campaign that he rented out to Nottingham Forest last season. The classy midfielder has openly said he wants to continue his progression with more regular matches.

Christian Eriksen scored in Wednesday’s closed-door match against Wrexham

Lisandro Martinez was also seen completing his move to the club on Wednesday

Although Garner put in a stable performance, it was 30-year-old Eriksen who caught the eye in the first half with a typical goal that left the teams 1-1 in the first half after defender Aaron Hayden scored for Wrexham.

United scored three without answer in the second half.

Eriksen and Martinez both got out at half time and were replaced by Kobi Mainoo and Will Fish.

Wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to watch his teammates beat Wrexham

Meanwhile, wanton Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand as he watched from the stands next to the U-18 pitch.

The Portuguese star returned to training on Tuesday but will be kept separate from most of his team-mates who missed the club’s pre-season tour.

Ronaldo, who wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, is likely to receive an individual training program before being reinstated in Ten Hag’s squad