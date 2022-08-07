Erik ten Hag admits he has a ‘HELL of a job’ on his hands after Man United’s home loss to Brighton

Erik ten Hag was frustrated with his players after his first Premier League game with Manchester United ended with a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.

German midfielder Pascal Gross scored twice for the Seagulls in the first half, with the Dutchman admitting his team gave ‘two easy balls’ in the run-up to both goals.

It wasn’t until the 68th minute that the hosts managed to score one through an own goal from Alexis Mac Allister.

Erik ten Hag said his Man U players had to ‘learn quickly’ after mistakes gave Brighton a 2-1 win

In his press conference afterwards, Ten Hag was not happy with the mistakes his team made and hopes it will be an instructive experience for United.

“We made mistakes on the ball and organizational mistakes in defense,” said ten Hag. “We have to learn the lessons and learn from them quickly.

“Brighton is a good team, all compliments, but I look at my team and we should not give away two easy goals.”

The 52-year-old was despondent over the team’s performance, but saw promising signs in the later stages of the match.

‘Of course it was a setback and a real disappointment’, bellowed Ten Hag. “I knew from the start that it wasn’t going to be easy.

“It is clear to see that in the second half we were better in midfield with” [Christian] Eriksen down and [Cristiano] Ronaldo on. we made and [Marcus] Rashford had two good chances, it’s a shame we didn’t score.

‘I am not satisfied, absolutely not. We lost and that was not necessary. We should do better.’

Boss feels no need to sign new United stars and says current players ‘can do better’

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench, but ten Hag praised his impact at the introduction

He doesn’t even think United should attract more talent in the transfer window, with the former Ajax coach saying: ‘We could do better with the players we had.’

Ten Hag said he doesn’t know when Anthony Martial will return from a hamstring problem he picked up in pre-season, saying ‘we have to wait’.

After a defeat to the Seagulls, it’s the future where the former centre-back keeps his focus.

“It’s quite a job,” ten Hag told reporters. “We have to work very hard, analyze and then move on.”

United’s next outing on Saturday is a visit to Eriksen’s former club Brentford.