Erik ten Had will be rewarded with a massive £3million bonus for Champions League football

Erik ten Hag will earn a whopping £3million bonus if he can lead Manchester United back to the top four of the Premier League and guarantee Champions League football for the club once again.

The Dutchman’s salary of £9million a year dwarfs city rival Pep Guardiola, with United’s new boss earning half the amount the Manchester City manager gets.

However, the 52-year-old’s contract is packed with incentives, including the huge bonus he would receive if Manchester United qualified for the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag is ready for a huge bonus if he can sack Man Utd back in the Champions League

The Red Devils risk £90m debt if they miss the top four again

According to The sunUnited face debts of around £90million if they miss Champions League football again.

Part of that would come from their £75m per season shirt sponsorship with adidas, which would see the club forfeit £25m if they fail to secure Champions League football for the second season in a row.

There would also be losses in television revenues, prize money and tickets that would amount to millions more.

United could lose £25m from adidas if it doesn’t make the Champions League again

Ten Hag and his coaching staff have had to plan without the temptation of Champions League football

The looming threat of Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible departure from Old Trafford has also posed a negative threat to United’s current finances and could leave the club with another six-figure loss.

A ‘significant number’ of fans who bought the new home shirt for the Red Devils wanted the Portuguese legend’s name on the back.

The 37-year-old’s image was an important part of the new kit promotion campaign, but it came long before Ronaldo decided to leave the club.

However, the club are now facing calls from supporters seeking refunds or replacement shirts if the number seven United leave the club.

A departure for Cristiano Ronaldo could lead to Man Utd being forced to swap shirts already sold

A United insider said: “People have been showing up at the megastore asking where they stand at a potential trade show if Ronaldo goes?

“United was right by supporters last year when he took over the No7 shirt, but with the utmost respect for Edinson Cavani we are talking about completely different levels here.”

Fans who bought Edinson Cavani shirts from United Direct or the megastore last season were given an exchange, but the number of replacements could be greater this time around.