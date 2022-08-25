Eric Trump visits his late mother Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse as belongings thrown into dump

Eric Trump was back at his late mother’s Manhattan mansion on Wednesday, overseeing the removal of her belongings six weeks after her death.

Ivana Trump, 73, was found dead in the Upper East Side home on July 14 after falling down the stairs. Eric, 38, was the first family member on the scene.

She would fly to France the next day to return to her beloved St. Tropez after a three-year absence from Europe.

On Wednesday, he was back at the five-story mansion she bought for $2.5 million in 1992 after her divorce from Donald Trump, as movers worked to clear the house.

Workers were seen pulling out furniture such as chairs, a bookcase and an ironing board. A wooden suitcase was carried outside.

Items were thrown into the compactor for transport to the landfill – including old Vogue magazines.

Also, Trump’s walker was thrown out, which the former ski racer used in her later years.

Ivana had become increasingly unstable thanks to old skiing accidents that caught up with her, and a more recent hip injury — the once-obsessive fitness fanatic fell at the Avra ​​Madison Estiatorio restaurant. She was often seen outside, leaning on a stick.

Ivana’s home was considered relatively modest compared to the former mansions of Gianni Versace and David Geffen on the same block.

But inside, it was dramatic and luxurious, with a room decorated in leopard print and a grand spiral staircase with a mural behind it.

The Czech-born former model was found dead at the bottom of the stairs and her cause of death was recorded as blunt force trauma to the torso.

Ivana and Donald Trump married in 1977 and had three children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

The couple divorced in 1992 after discovering he was having an affair with the woman who would become his second wife, Marla Maples.

She left with a certified check for $10 million, $4 million more for housing, a 1987 Mercedes, and their 20,000-square-foot mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, which she sold for $15 million.

Ivana bought the New York mansion, plus real estate in Miami and Palm Beach. She also spent a long time in the French seaside resort of St Tropez.

Ivana became an independent businesswoman, as well as a media personality, fashion designer and author.

Born behind the Soviet Iron Curtain before making her way to Canada and then to New York, where she made a fortune, she is perhaps best remembered for a phrase she delivered in the 1996 film The First Wives Club, shortly after the divorce. from Trump: ‘Ladies, you have to be strong and independent, and remember: don’t get mad, take everything.’

After Trump’s divorce, Ivana began dating Italian ex-model Rossano Rubicondi, 23 years her junior, and the couple married in 2008 – only to divorce a year later.

Their on-off relationship lasted until 2019.

Rubicondi died on October 29, 2021 at the age of 49.

Ivana was buried on Trump Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.