Eric Roberts and his wife Eliza call police after frightening encounter with intruder

Eric Roberts and his wife Eliza had a terrifying encounter with an intruder at their Los Angeles home.

Eliza told TMZ that her daughter returned her to her home in the San Fernando Valley at 9 p.m. Friday, the time of the incident.

The publication reports that she entered the code at her security gate and walked up the long driveway to her home.

Scary: Eric Roberts and wife Eliza had a terrifying encounter with an intruder at their Los Angeles home (pictured together in July 2021)

Just as she was going in, her husband Eric, 66, went out and confronted a man who had apparently followed her down the driveway.

The man is said to have looked at Eric – the brother of actress Julia Roberts and father of Emma Roberts – and said ‘I know you’.

Eric would then have asked the man why he was there, but he didn’t give a clear answer, prompting Eric to tell him to leave.

The man then walked down the driveway in the dark. After realizing that he might still be lurking in the house, the couple called the police.

Incident: Eric confronted a man he saw outside his house, with the man unable to give a clear reason as to what he was doing there (pictured in February 2022)

The police would have arrived a short time later, but there was no trace of the man.

MailOnline has reached out to Eric Roberts representatives for comment.

Eric has amassed over 600 credits in his four-decade career with some of his films, including Runaway Train, King of the Gypsies, and The Dark Knight.

The actor recently denied longstanding rumors that he is in a frosty relationship with his sister Julia.

Terrifying: The man then walked back down the driveway in the dark. After realizing he might still be lurking in the house, the couple called the police (pictured in 2020)

On the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Eric said, “Julia and I have always been good.”

Eric criticized the media attention for his relationship with Julia after she rose to huge fame following the release of her popular romantic comedy Pretty Woman in 1990.

He said, “I think I did a press tour for some movie years and years ago. I don’t even remember what movie it was. And it was just when Pretty Woman was just released.

“And so they ask a lot of questions about Julia. And I said, “Hey, excuse me. Can we talk about me?” I think I was very funny. And then of course it’s like, “Oh, they’ve got a problem. Oh my God, they’ve got a problem.”

Family: The actor recently denied longstanding rumors that he is in a frosty relationship with his sister Julia (pictured in 1985)

“And suddenly all these problems I keep hearing about that I have with my sister that I don’t have with my sister. And they just pop up everywhere,” he added.

The Mississippi resident added, “And I’m asked about them as if they were real problems. “So what happened? And so and so and so and so. “Oh, I didn’t know that.”

And so they’re all keeping a secret now. So Eric won’t talk about it.’ So it exploded and exploded and became all these things that it wasn’t.

“And we disagree on a lot of things,” Eric explained. “But my sister and I, we’ve always talked, we’ve always nagged, and we’ve always had fun knowing each other. Simple as that.’