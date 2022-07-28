Eric heads back to work and Tiffany Trump steps out with mom Marla Maples after Ivana Trump’s death

Eric Trump went back to work two weeks after the death of his mother Ivana Trump, while his half-sister Tiffany, her mother Marla Maples and Tiffany’s fiancé Michael Boulos also stormed the streets of NYC.

Eric, 38, photographed by a DailyMail.com photographer outside his office in Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, two weeks after his mother’s sudden death.

He was smartly dressed in a suit with an open-neck shirt. Eric was seen in public as utterly shocked, hours after news of his mother’s death was announced earlier this month.

Ivana Trump, the mother of Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., was found dead in her Upper East Side home in New York City on July 14. She was 73 years old and was killed after falling down a flight of stairs on her Upper East Side. East side house.

Eric was seen in business casual attire, wearing a navy blue suit, with brown shoes and belt, and a white shirt with no tie.

Just a week ago, Eric was pictured appearing shocked when his mother was buried in the Upper East Side

On Thursday Eric heads to Bedminster to join his father in a golf doubles match against Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau

The executive vice president of the Trump Organization drove to work himself.

Just two weeks ago, Eric appeared shocked as he stood with his siblings, father and stepmother at Ivana Trump’s funeral.

Announcing his mother’s death, Eric wrote on Instagram: “Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty and a caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor.”

He added: ‘She fled communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about guts and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be sorely missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.’

In a speech at his mother’s funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, “She was the embodiment of the American dream… She was a force of nature.” He continued: ‘She reigned over us three’ [kids] with an iron fist but also a heart of gold.’

While walking through town with her fiancé Michael Boulos, Tiffany stopped to wipe her nose

Accompanying Tiffany and her fiancé was her mother, socialite and actress Marla Maples

Boulos carried a shopping bag from the chic Upper East Side food market Eli Zabar

Tiffany Trump announced her engagement to Boulos in January 2021. The couple met in Greece in 2018 while on vacation with Lindsay Lohan

Meanwhile, Eric’s half-sister, Tiffany, 28, was wandering around town with her mother and fiancé elsewhere.

Notoriously, Donald Trump left Ivana Trump for Maples in 1992. A year later, Maples gave birth to Tiffany, the couple’s only child. They separated in 1997 and divorced in 1999.

On Wednesday, Tiffany wore a plain black Givenchy t-shirt, blue jeans with ripped cuffs atop a pair of Nike high-tops, her phone scrunched around her wrist.

Her fiancé, the heir to the Nigerian multi-billion dollar conglomerate Boulos Enterprises, carried a back of gourmet Upper East Side food market Eli Zabar in one hand and gripped Tiffany’s arm with the other.

Maples was carrying a wallet and two reusable shopping bags, a striped T-shirt and leggings.

On Thursday, Eric will be pro-am on the LIV Golf with his dad before Navy SEALs skydives to launch the controversial $24 million tournament at his New Jersey course.

The former president is hosting the third event of the Saudi-backed breakout at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Eric and the former president will perform along with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau at Thursday’s opening ceremony. Starting Friday, members of the Frog-X Navy SEAL Parachute Team will be skydiving to the runway to start each day’s action.

Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump stood next to Ivanka and Jared with their two children, Luke and Carolina

Tiffany joined by Boulos as attendees at Ivana Trump’s funeral in New York on July 20

The same day Eric was pictured working at Trump Tower, his father wrote on Truth Social: ‘Just arrived in Bedminster for the big LIV Tour Golf Tournament. Record money to winners, great excitement. Come see the great game from the best players on Friday, Saturday or Sunday!’

Two weeks ago, Tiffany showed her support for her half-siblings and father on Wednesday as she attended Ivana Trump’s funeral, despite the late socialite’s public disdain for her mother.

The 28-year-old was with her fiancé Michael Boulos when she joined her family at St. Vincent Ferrer Church on Lexington Avenue to bid farewell to Ivana — Donald Trump’s first wife and the mother of his three oldest children.

Tiffany’s mother Marla – Donald’s second wife – had a famous affair with him that led to the disillusionment of his marriage to Ivana, who never forgave the actress and publicly referred to her as “a showgirl.”