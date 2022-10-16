Eric Dier reveals ‘sleep and water’ is the secret to strong start under Antonio Conte at Tottenham

Don’t heed the adage about napping and losing. Tottenham are embracing the power of sleep as they enjoy their best start to a stellar season in nearly 60 years, according to Eric Dier.

“A lot of sleep, good food, lots of water,” Dier said, sharing the secrets of coping with the demands of the busy pre-World Cup schedule.

‘I like a nap. I sleep 45 minutes every day. It is good for me. Eight or nine o’clock at night and 45 minutes in the afternoon, right after training.

Eric Dier was one of Tottenham’s most consistent players under Italian Antonio Conte

Dier has revealed the secret to Spurs’ success this season: ‘lots of sleep and water’

“It makes me feel better for the rest of the day. I sleep when I want. The rest of the team sleeps just as much. Some do it more. The South Americans, they love it.’

Dier was featured in every minute of Tottenham’s first 10 Premier League games and all but 12 minutes of their four Champions League games.

Dier was featured in every minute of Tottenham’s 10 Premier League matches

With two appearances for England in the Nations League, the 28-year-old midfielder has played competitive football for almost 24 hours in 70 days. There is little rest in store with a trip to Manchester United on Wednesday.

“There are so many games until halftime,” Dier said. “It’s incredible, so we have to take care of ourselves physically and mentally. The club covers all our needs. It’s up to us to take advantage of it.’

Tottenham players can access rooms in The Lodge, luxury residential areas on the training ground, whenever they want.

They’re also committed to honoring Gian Piero Ventrone, their popular fitness coach who passed away suddenly this month.

‘His work will live on in us’, says Dier. “For the rest of this season and for each individual for the rest of our career.

“He gave himself to us every day, so we should try to do the same for him. Winning something would be the ultimate tribute.’

The defender wants to honor the recently deceased fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone

Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in Saturday’s win over Everton

Saturday’s 2-0 win against Everton gave Spurs 10 home wins in a row. They are in touch with the Premier League leaders and Harry Kane is already in double digits for goals.

Dier (right) aims for a World Cup place with England

‘He gets better with every game,’ said Dier van Kane, who broke the deadlock against Everton in the 59th minute with a penalty he won for himself, taking advantage of a mistake by Jordan Pickford, who spilled a shot from Matt Doherty.

“He doesn’t worry too much about what goes on outside of him and continues to perform, and he is one of the best penalty takers in the world. The more you take, there’s always a chance you’ll miss one, but he’s one of the best at it.’

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added the second and the only negative aspect of the game for Antonio Conte was a calf injury for Richarlison, who left the stadium on crutches fearing his World Cup dream was over. He’s getting a scan today.

Everton cursed two clear chances missed by Demarai Gray and Amadou Onana in the first half. “We couldn’t score and one mistake against a big team and we were punished, and then it’s more difficult,” said striker Neal Maupay.

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Lloris 6; Romero 6 (Sanchez 87min), Animal 7, Davies 6.5; Doherty 7 (Spence 90+3), Hojbjerg 7.5, Bentancur 6.5 (Skipp 90+3), Perisic 7; Richarlison 6 (Bissouma 52, 7), Kane 8.5 (Moura 90+3), Son 7. Scorers: Kane 59 (pen), Hojbjerg 86. Booked: Bentancur. Manager: Antonio Conte 7

EVERTON (5-3-2): Pickford 6; Coleman 6 (Garner 67, 6), Coady 6, Tarkowski 6, Mykolenko 6, McNeil 6; Iwobi 6.5, Gueye 6 (Rondon 81), Onana 6; Gray 5.5, Maupay 5 (Calvert-Lewin 66, 5). Booked: McNeil, Maupay, Gueye, Mykolenko. Manager: Frank Lampard 6

Referee: Paul Tierney 6. Attendance: 61,812.