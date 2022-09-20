Eric Dier reveals fan insults at grounds are so vile that his family will no longer go to away games

Tottenham star Eric Dier has revealed that abuse at English football grounds has become so bad that some of his families no longer attend matches.

Dier famously jumped into the crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium two-and-a-half years ago to confront a fan who was abusing his brother.

But the 28-year-old revealed on Tuesday that he believes supporters’ behavior towards players has only gotten worse since then.

“I had family and friends to the Chelsea away game with Tottenham recently and they had problems and stuff,” Dier said.

“Not nice either. It’s a huge, huge problem.

‘It was verbal, not physical – but like bad stuff. I’m not saying it’s just Chelsea fans or Tottenham fans, it’s football fans in general.

‘I never complain about this and I don’t really mind. I’m not being dramatic about this, and I don’t think anyone should be. It’s really not that big of a deal to me.

Dier jumped into the crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2020 to confront a fan

‘If it’s the right way, I love that side of things.

‘But there are some things I find very strange. That is not nice.

‘[Some of] my family would never go to an away game today because of that. I feel too uncomfortable for them to go. This has been for years.

‘My mother hasn’t been to an away game. She’d love that, but I’d be worried about it – and that’s crazy, right?’

Dier was fined £40,000 and banned for four matches following the incident in 2020.

Speaking yesterday after joining the England squad, Dier added: ‘I was not happy at all with the way that incident was handled. I don’t know what to say about it because I don’t know if I’ll get banned or fined again or whatever.

‘It wasn’t as dramatic as people make it out to be. But yeah, I don’t regret it at all and I would do it again.

‘[For] my family, my teammates, whoever, one of my friends. I consider myself extremely loyal.’