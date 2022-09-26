Eric Cantona Offered to Become Manchester United’s ‘President of Football’

Eric Cantona proposed himself to become Manchester United’s ‘President of Football’ but was turned down by former chief Ed Woodward.

The Old Trafford legend met former executive vice-chairman Woodward before resigning in late 2021 and offered to be a figurehead for his former club.

Cantona suggested that Woodward and others focus on the marketing side while he made all the football decisions – but his idea was rejected.

“Last year I suggested to the club to change their way of doing things,” Cantona said the athletic.

Ed Woodward is great at marketing, but not great at football. United should have a president and then they should have a president of marketing and then a president of football, who is in charge of all decisions in football.

“So I suggested to them that I would be president of football.

‘I met him [Woodward] a few times. But they didn’t accept it! I still think I or anyone else should have someone for football.

“It has to be someone from the club who understands football and the club.

“But they didn’t want me to be the club president! They didn’t want me! And the fans should know that I traveled to Manchester to give them the opportunity to succeed in the decades to come. And they didn’t want it!’

Cantona pointed out that United have doubled their earnings since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, but standards on the pitch have collapsed.

The club have failed to win the Premier League title since 2013, with their only successes in one-off Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup victories.

Last season was a particular disaster with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked in November after a horrendous run of results before the team floated under the temporary leadership of Ralf Rangnick.

New manager Erik ten Hag has since stepped in to try and restore United to its former glory and was backed with £215 million for new signings in the summer.

French striker Cantona, 56, scored 82 goals in 185 appearances for United between 1992 and his shocking retirement in 1997, winning four Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

Cantona’s time at United also featured the infamous kung fu kick at Crystal Palace fan Matthew Simmons, which saw him banned from football for nine months.

He then became an actor and playwright with little direct involvement in football since then.

But Cantona was determined to play his part in turning United’s fortunes around.

He added: “I felt guilty for not trying to help this club do better. I said to myself: ‘For five years I will put everything on hold and focus 100 percent on that.’

“And if I focus one hundred percent on that, I can tell you, I would do very well.

‘Now I feel good with myself. I’ve tried. So no one in my family can say I haven’t tried anything to help United. They didn’t want it. That’s their choice. But I tried.’