Eric Cantona feels ‘guilty’ that Manchester United didn’t win one more title

Eric Cantona has admitted that Manchester United would have won one more Premier League title had it not been for him.

The Old Trafford legend has revisited one of the most infamous nights of his controversial career and revealed his regret at letting Sir Alex Ferguson and his team-mates down.

Speaking about the night he jumped over a publicity hoarding at Selhurst Park to kung-fu kick Crystal Palace fan Matthew Simmons in January 1995, Cantona has stopped short of apologizing for the incident but says he is sorry , that his subsequent nine-month ban contributed to United losing the title by a point to Blackburn.

Eric Cantona insists he has no regrets about kicking a Crystal Palace fan 27 years ago at Selhurst Park

However, Cantona feels guilty that United went on to lose the title by a single point

“I think when a player is missing, you can play one game without that player,” Cantona said.

‘But if you don’t play with one of those players for a few weeks, I think it can make a difference.

‘We didn’t win it because we’re all used to playing together and a piece was missing. If it had been Schmeichel or Irwin, Paul Ince or Roy Keane, it would have been exactly the same.

‘That’s why we lost it, so it was my fault. I don’t regret what I did. I feel guilty because we didn’t win the league.’

Cantona’s views on that night are revealed in a new book to celebrate 30 years in the Premier League.

The former France international, now 56, played for United between 1992 and 1997 when the competition as it is now was in its infancy. He is widely accepted as one of the Premier League’s most influential figures

Blackburn Rovers would pip United to the title despite losing to Liverpool on the final day

Speaking more about that night in south London, Cantona revealed that he almost felt a perverse kind of pleasure after what happened.

“I remember the feeling in the dressing room afterwards,” Cantona tells the book, called Fever Pitch – The Rise of the Premier League.

‘It is an experience and a wonderful experience. It’s great to have a situation like that, you know, to learn a lot of things. Learn about yourself, learn about others.

‘I’m a kind of man who wants to live more, experience as much as possible. I want to put myself in a certain situation and live the experience. It was exciting to me, it was that or drugs.

‘I prefer to play in front of thousands of people. It gives me adrenaline.’

Cantona was signed by Ferguson after winning the last First Division title with Leeds in 1992. He went on to win four Premier Leagues and two FA Cups before retiring out of the blue and walking away from the game.

Cantona would be banned for nine months as punishment for his kung-fu kick

Having arrived in England already with a difficult reputation, Cantona credits Ferguson with saving his career.

Cantona says: ‘I don’t know what he has, a great psychology.

‘A fantastic leader, a fantastic psychologist. Yes. But it was also like love.

‘I knew with him I could express myself and I didn’t want to know any more.

‘I don’t want to know why I love my wife. Love is not intellectual, it is instinctive. You just feel those things.

‘I didn’t know much about English football when I arrived. In my day we didn’t have many games on TV. But in England I knew everyone would play the game to win. In other countries they play not to lose.

‘England was special and it was more than football. It was like the players were rock stars, you know.

Cantona feels United would have one more title to their name if it wasn’t for his actions

‘England is special in football, it is special in music. It is special in many ways. They could accept someone who is a little different. He can also be accepted and loved.

‘I came from France where they expected us all to be the same. You know, like thousands of sheep on earth.

‘I’m not talking about skin colour, but if you’re the one black sheep, they don’t give you a chance to express yourself. They want to manipulate you.

‘I was able to express myself in England.

‘If we love Jim Morrison, it’s because he was different. If we love Kurt Cobain, it’s because he was different. The same with Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix or Arthur Rimbaud or Marlon Brando.

‘This is what I was looking for all my life before I arrived in England, and in England people helped me express myself.’

Cantona retired from football in 1997 at the age of 30, refusing all attempts to lure him back to the mainstream game.

He tells the book: ‘I’m afraid of one thing – emptiness. I hate emptiness.

‘When I lost the passion, lost the fire in me, I just retired. I tried to turn it back on, but I knew it was the end.

“I admire the players who play until they are 40, but…”

*FEVER PITCH: THE RISE OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE by Paul McCarthy also features an exclusive interview with David Beckham, published by Sphere/Little, Brown Books and out on September 29.