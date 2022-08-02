Eric Bailly ‘set for Sevilla switch’ with the defender ‘to reject Jose Mourinho reunion’

Eric Bailly plans to turn down a Jose Mourinho reunion in favor of a move to Sevilla, it has been reported.

The 28-year-old has fallen out of favor with Manchester United and with the club’s signing of Lisandro Martinez this summer, he has seen his share plummet further down the pecking order.

The Sun now reports that the defender is in talks with Sevilla with the Spanish club over his signature after beating Roma competition.

Eric Bailly is reportedly in talks about a transfer to Seville, with the defender rejecting Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Mourinho, who brought Bailly to Old Trafford in 2016, may have hoped it would make Bailly more likely to move to Roma as a result, but he would have preferred a move to southern Spain.

Both Roma and AC Milan made inquiries with the defender last week.

With United signing a number of players under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer, it is believed the club is keen to fire players now.

With Bailly in the pecking order under Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and now Martinez, he’s probably one of those allowed to leave this window.

Mourinho brought the Ivorian to the club in 2016 and they had a good relationship

Bailly, who has made 113 appearances for the club since his arrival in 2016, has seen his time at the club ruined by several injury issues.

Since his debut season, the defender has not made more than 20 Premier League appearances in any of the following seasons.

His time at the club coincided with a decline in fortunes at United, with the club looking to reverse their astonishing decline that marked the years after Sir Alex Ferguson.

Meanwhile, issues surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future continue and the attacker has once again told the club that he wants to leave this summer in search of Champions League football.

Ten Hag would like to keep the player with Ronaldo, who played a role in the club’s last friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.