Eric Adams REJECTS Greg Abbott’s invitation to border: NYC mayor says Texas gov refused cooperation

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday again turned down the invitation from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to visit the southern border in person.

The ex-cop and Democratic official told ABC News this week that he didn’t have to be physically at the US-Mexico border to know there was a crisis, and slammed Abbott’s program to bring asylum seekers to New York and other refuges. . as a ‘political trick’.

Adams also blamed the Republican in Texas for the current migrant crisis — despite the hundreds of thousands of people who have flocked across the border since President Joe Biden took office.

He accused Abbott of deliberately turning down an offer to work with, claiming that his office contacted them as soon as they heard of the first buses.

“We don’t have to stand on the border to claim that the crisis he has created is a real crisis,” the mayor said.

“It’s time for him to become the director that he is and coordinate with every city and state that the buses go through so that we can coordinate well as leaders of these great municipalities.”

He also dismissed Republican attacks of hypocrisy over the lack of anger at the mayor of El Paso who also busted migrants — explaining that the mayor had coordinated with the places he sent buses while accusing Abbott of bringing people up without water. to send.

“As you saw the mayor of El Paso point out that if you have sponsors, it’s an easier transition. If we had coordinated well with the governors in these southern states and stated that, let’s see where the sponsors are, we have large Venezuelan communities in America,” Adams said.

“There was no coordination at all with Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantis. I just wanted to use this political trick instead of understanding that these are people, these are families, these are people.”

Asked if he had any contact with the governor of Texas when he sent people north, Adams said, “We contacted Governor Abbott when we first found out that he was forcing people to get on the bus, he she tagged. He sent them on a 45-hour drive without proper food, water or medical care.”

He even accused Abbott of attempting future collaboration.

“We have reached out and stated that let’s coordinate and work together so that we can face this crisis together. They refused to do that,” Adams said.

Host Jon Karl, stunned, asked, ‘Excuse me, are you saying they wouldn’t even take – they wouldn’t even take your call?’

“No, they did just the opposite,” Adams claimed.

Adams claimed Abbott sent people “without proper food, water or medical care” (Pictured: Migrants arrive from Texas on a bus to Port Authority bus terminal, Manhattan, New York, Aug. 30, 2022)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visits the US-Mexico border on the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, on the day Title 42 was set to expire, May 23. Abbott has sent migrants to Washington, DC and New York City as his state is overrun with asylum seekers

“They took the call and said they would coordinate – I’m talking about Governor Abbott – that they would coordinate, and they didn’t coordinate at all because I don’t think it was politically expedient to coordinate. It was more to do this essentially political game that you see now.”

Abbott invited Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to see the “humanitarian and security crisis” firsthand in a letter early last month — after Abbott had already started sending migrants to both their cities.

Adams’ press officer Fabian Levy had blown the move in a statement to DailyMail.com at the time.

“Instead of a photo op at the border, we hope Governor Abbott will focus his energies and resources on providing support and resources to asylum seekers in Texas, as we have been hard at work in New York City,” he said. Levi on August 1. .

However, Adams sent a fact-finding task force earlier this month to explore the frontier.