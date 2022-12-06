Eric Adams is served summons after rat infestation at HIS Brooklyn townhouse

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been subpoenaed for a rat infestation at the home in Brooklyn where he lives with his son.

Adams’ file revealed an unpaid $330 subpoena he received in May — after his home in Bedford Stuyvesant was found to be overrun with rodents.

The mayor declared war on city rats last week when he posted a job posting seeking what he called the Big Apples “Rat Czar,” better known as Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation.

“There’s nothing I hate more than rats,” he said last week as he advertised the new job opening.

This comes after Jessica Tisch, the commissioner of the Department of Sanitation, sensationally said last month, “The rats don’t run this town, we do.”

Mayor Eric Adams will appear in court next week after being fined $330 when his Brooklyn home was found to be infested with rats

Adams’ house can be seen on Lafayette Street in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. He lives in the basement and rents out the other two floors, he said, to pay for his son’s education

Adams appears to be fighting rats in his own house and all over town. Pictured: a rat in the subway

Adams was due to appear in court in June, but moved his hearing to next week. He can pay a fine of up to $600.

He appeared to be addressing his rat problems by placing rat traps around his house, according to photos obtained by the New York Daily News.

Bags of trash were also outside his house outside two filled trash cans – which may not have helped his growing rat problem.

The Mayor’s Brooklyn neighborhood is known to have rat problems and is dealing with the problems with the help of the Department of Health.

While Adams is due in court next week, he has “spent thousands of dollars to recover.” [the] contamination in his Brooklyn residence earlier this year,” a spokesman for the mayor told the Daily News.

But records showed that Adams did not address the infestation.

Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors said rats are a huge problem in the neighborhood because of garbage bags on the street and construction work.

“You dodge rats every night,” Meredith Rogers said.

The mayor said he lives with his son in the basement of the property and rents out the top floors.

The mayor said earlier that he hated nothing more than rats. He is currently looking for someone to deal with the city’s rat infestation

The mayor’s borough of Brooklyn is known to have rat problems and has dealt with the problem with the help of the Department of Health

Adam’s house serves as a partial rental. The mayor had previously not put his home on the rental list, and critics have accused him of actually living in New Jersey with his girlfriend Tracey Collins.

He debunked the claims last year – before he became mayor – when he took reporters to his home in Brooklyn and showed them his filthy made bed and creaky floors.

The mayor said he lived in the basement and rented out the floors above to pay for his son Jordan’s tuition.

Adams is registered to vote on the first floor, but a tenant who has lived there for years is listed under the same unit in multiple documents obtained by Politico last year.

His neighbors also previously said they didn’t know Adam lived on their block.

Adams invited reporters on a tour of his Brooklyn basement last year, in an effort to prove he actually lived in the city — rather than New Jersey

Adams was the president of the Brooklyn ward at the time. He hosted a press conference, alongside his son, Jordan, 25, to insist he lived in the property

Adam’s rat problem extends beyond his home and into the streets of New York. Last week he launched his job search for a rodent mitigation specialist.

The job, which pays between $120,000 and $170,000, is on the list for anyone with a background in city planning, project management or government work, but it seems the Democratic mayor wants someone with a flair for the position.

A city council member told CBS that the city has seen a 71 percent increase in rats since 2020.

Adams held a press conference in October where he said “fighting rats” was a high priority with crime and inequality as what he focused on in his effort to make New York a livable city.

The rat hunt job description explained that the job was doing “the impossible” to stop the city’s rats.

It also suggests that you have a: “reckless attitude, sly wit, and a general aura of badassery.” Knowledge of PowerPoint is also necessary.

There’s a dark side to the position, though, as it says you’ll need ‘stamina and stagecraft’ and that ‘the ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty’.

The posting notes, “Despite their successful public engagement strategy and brutal social media presence, rats are not our friends. Rodents spread disease, damage homes and wiring, and even try to control the movements of kitchen workers in an attempt to take over human jobs.”

Adams wants to pay a rat hunter more than $120,000 to eradicate the city’s rodents

Adams held a press conference in October where he said “fighting rats” was at the top of the list with crime and inequality as what he focused on in his effort to make New York a livable city.

This is perhaps a reference to a time when rats ate everything from pizza and bagels to the salad that went viral online.

The first rodent to take social media by storm for its larger than life appetite was Pizza Rat.

In September 2015, New Yorkers were amazed when footage surfaced showing him carrying a very large slice of pizza down the steps of a subway station.

Despite the slab being larger, the rat managed to drag it down several flights of stairs before being forced to admit defeat.

The video clip of his brave attempt went viral.