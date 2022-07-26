Erectile dysfunction and incontinence could be symptoms of long Covid, according to new research

According to new research, erectile dysfunction and incontinence may be symptoms of long-term Covid.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham analyzed anonymized electronic health records of 2.4 million people in the UK.

The data, taken between January 2020 and April 2021, consisted of 486,149 people with a previous infection and 1.9 million people with no indication.

The research was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research and UK Research and Innovation.

Erectile dysfunction and incontinence could be symptoms of long-term Covid, according to new research (stock image)

The scientists found that the most common symptoms were loss of sense of smell, shortness of breath, chest pain and fever, The times reports.

Others included memory loss, apraxia (the inability to perform familiar movements or commands), bowel incontinence, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, and swelling of limbs.

The study, published Monday in Nature Medicine, found that patients reported 62 symptoms much more often 12 weeks after the initial infection.

dr. Shamil Haroon, the study’s lead author, said: “This study confirms what patients have been telling clinicians and policymakers during the pandemic that the symptoms of long-term COVID are extremely broad and cannot be fully explained by other factors, such as lifestyle risk factors or chronic health conditions. .

“The symptoms we identified should help clinicians and developers of clinical guidelines improve the assessment of patients with long-term effects of COVID-19 and then consider how best to manage this symptom burden.”

Co-author Jennifer Camaradou said: “This study is instrumental in creating and adding further value to understanding the complexity and pathology of long-term COVID.

‘It highlights the extent and diversity of the expression of symptoms between different clusters.

“Patients with pre-existing health conditions will also be pleased with the additional analysis of risk factors.”