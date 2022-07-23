Erdogan Remains a Headache for Biden, Even After Ukraine Deal Help

Mr Biden seemed particularly grateful for the breakthrough. “I would like to thank you in particular for what you have done to sort out the situation regarding Finland and Sweden,” he told Erdogan in the presence of reporters.

Updated July 23, 2022, 11:29 AM ET

The two page agreement said in general language that Sweden and Finland would handle “quickly and thoroughly” the “pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects”. But Turkish officials have said they expect the extradition of more than 70 people. It was unclear whether Sweden and Finland would agree or how Mr Erdogan would react if they did not.

On Monday, Mr Erdogan warned that he still can ‘Freeze’ NATO enlargement if his demands were not met.

Mr. Biden also told Mr. Erdogan in Spain that he supported the sale of 40 US F-16 fighter jets that Turkey had requested last fall, along with technology upgrades for dozens of fighters it already owns. Turkey wants those planes in part because the Trump administration canceled plans to sell the country’s advanced F-35 fighter jets in 2019 after Mr. Erdogan, in one of his more confusing recent moves, bought Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in defiance of US warnings.

Mr Biden denied that he had offered the planes to buy Mr Erdogan’s support for NATO expansion. “And there was no consideration for that; it was just that we had to sell,” he said. “But I need congressional approval to do that, and I think we can get that.”

Congressional approval may not be given. And it was unclear whether Erdogan could block NATO’s proposed expansion until he reaches a deal on the F-16 jets.