Erdogan Remains a Headache for Biden, Even After Ukraine Deal Help
WASHINGTON — When Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement on Friday to unblock Ukrainian grain exports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played the role of a benevolent statesman.
Seated next to the United Nations Secretary-General in an Ottoman palace in Istanbul, Erdogan said the deal, which Turkey helped bring about, would benefit “all humanity”.
President Biden’s administration welcomed the agreement, which could provide a solution to a global food crisis exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the blockade of its ports. Officials were skeptical about whether Russia acted in good faith, and Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian port city of Odessa less than a day after the pact was signed. Still, a White House spokesman had praised Mr. Erdogan for his efforts.
But privately, Mr. Erdogan continued to be a source of considerable irritation to officials of the Biden government.
Days before chairing the grain deal, the Turkish autocrat reiterated a warning that he would veto NATO’s plans to accept Sweden and Finland as members in the coming months, an act that deeply affects the alliance and the Biden administration. embarrassment as they work to counter Russia . And Congress this month expressed doubts on Mr Biden’s pledge at a NATO summit in Spain last month to sell dozens of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.
On Tuesday, Mr. Erdogan traveled to Tehran to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin. The images of two prominent US rivals with NATO country leader Mr Erdogan clashed with the Western narrative of deeply isolated Iran and Russia, analysts said.
On Friday, a White House spokesman reiterated US concerns over Mr Erdogan’s threats to launch another invasion of northern Syria targeting US-backed Kurdish fighters he considers terrorists.
Taken together, Mr Erdogan’s actions — and Mr Biden’s limited ability to contain them — underscore the Turkish leader’s unique position as a military ally often at odds with his agenda. western allies. For US officials, it is an often maddening role.
“Erdogan is basically NATO’s Joe Manchin,” said Elizabeth Shackelford, a former Foreign Service officer, referring to the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia who has thwarted Mr Biden’s domestic agenda. “He’s on our team, but then he does things that are so clearly not good for our team. And I just don’t see that changing.”
Understanding the war between Russia and Ukraine better
But officials of the Biden administration say writing off Erdogan completely would be self-defeating. His country’s position at the crossroads of East and West is strategically important and allows him to be an interlocutor with even more troublesome neighbors – as evidenced by the Grain Agreement, which created a demilitarized corridor through the Black Sea for Ukraine’s agricultural exports.
A senior US official said much of Erdogan’s problematic behavior was due to his political weakness in Turkey, where inflation is climbed to almost 80 percent last month. Hoping to divert attention from his mismanaged economy, Mr Erdogan has turned to heartbreaking displays of nationalism and demagoguery over the threat posed by the PKK, a Kurdish separatist movement in Turkey and Kurdish groups in Syria.
Major NATO initiatives, such as the proposed expansion of the 30-member alliance to include Sweden and Finland, require unanimous approval. Mr Biden said in May that he hoped the two countries could join “soon” in what would be a major strategic blow to Mr Putin.
But Mr Erdogan objected, complaining that both potential new members have provided political and financial support to the PKK, which the United States has classified as a terrorist organization because of its history of violent attacks. US and NATO officials worried that the planned expansion could fail in a major propaganda victory for Mr Putin, who has long worked to divide the alliance.
NATO leaders heaved sighs of relief at their summit last month when Mr Erdogan reached an agreement with the leaders of Sweden and Finland pledging to crack down on terrorist organizations and sign extradition agreements with Turkey, which PKK members living in those countries.
Mr Biden seemed particularly grateful for the breakthrough. “I would like to thank you in particular for what you have done to sort out the situation regarding Finland and Sweden,” he told Erdogan in the presence of reporters.
The two page agreement said in general language that Sweden and Finland would handle “quickly and thoroughly” the “pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects”. But Turkish officials have said they expect the extradition of more than 70 people. It was unclear whether Sweden and Finland would agree or how Mr Erdogan would react if they did not.
On Monday, Mr Erdogan warned that he still can ‘Freeze’ NATO enlargement if his demands were not met.
Mr. Biden also told Mr. Erdogan in Spain that he supported the sale of 40 US F-16 fighter jets that Turkey had requested last fall, along with technology upgrades for dozens of fighters it already owns. Turkey wants those planes in part because the Trump administration canceled plans to sell the country’s advanced F-35 fighter jets in 2019 after Mr. Erdogan, in one of his more confusing recent moves, bought Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile system in defiance of US warnings.
Mr Biden denied that he had offered the planes to buy Mr Erdogan’s support for NATO expansion. “And there was no consideration for that; it was just that we had to sell,” he said. “But I need congressional approval to do that, and I think we can get that.”
Congressional approval may not be given. And it was unclear whether Erdogan could block NATO’s proposed expansion until he reaches a deal on the F-16 jets.
This month, the House passed an amendment to an annual military policy law requiring Mr. Biden to confirm that any sale of the jets is in America’s vital national interests and that Turkey will not use the jets to fly the airspace of Greece, its Aegean Sea, to violate. Sea neighbor and NATO ally, with whom Ankara is embroiled in a bitter territorial dispute.
Representative Chris Pappas, a New Hampshire Democrat and the amendment’s sponsor, also mentioned Mr Erdogan’s purchase of the Russian missile system and his questionable stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr Erdogan has called the invasion “unacceptable” but has not joined the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its allies.
“Enough is enough,” said Mr. Pappas. “Turkey has played on both sides of the fence in Ukraine. They are not the reliable ally we can count on.”
“I think the Biden administration needs to take a stronger stance,” he added.
Once the White House formally asks Congress to approve the sale of the planes, Biden will need the support of other influential members who have been highly critical of Erdogan, including Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez of New Jersey.
Menendez has previously questioned whether Turkey belongs in NATO at all. And at a hearing last month on NATO’s proposed enlargement, he said that “with time being of the essence, Turkey’s concerns standing in the way of this process only serve Putin’s interests.”
Mr Menendez too has issued a statement last month with his Republican counterpart on the foreign relations committee, Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, where he sternly warned Mr Erdogan of his impending invasion of northern Syria. They were joined by Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, New York Representative Gregory W. Meeks, and his Republican counterpart, Texas Representative Michael McCaul.
In the statement, lawmakers said the possible invasion would have “disastrous results”, threatening local operations against the remnants of Islamic State and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Syria.
A Pentagon official recently added the US warnings.
“We strongly oppose any Turkish operation in northern Syria and have made clear our objections to Turkey,” Dana Stroul, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, said this month at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “ISIS is going to take advantage of that campaign.”
Some of Erdogan’s harshest critics warn of an endless cycle in which the Turkish leader wins concessions from the United States and other NATO allies, such as new fighter jets and a tougher line against Kurdish militia fighters, over his demands going forward.
“This dance around the F-16 – it’s fighter jet diplomacy, and that’s a mask of what’s really going on here,” said Mark Wallace, founder of the Turkish Democracy Project, a group that has been highly critical of Mr Erdogan and his followers. turn to authoritarianism. “A good ally – let alone a good NATO ally – does not use blackmail to get what it wants at key moments in the history of the alliance.”
Julian E. Barnes contributing report from Aspen, Colo.